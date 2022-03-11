RFD: No injuries in house fire apparently caused by unattended candles

Unattended candles are the apparent cause of a house fire early Friday at 1419 Lincoln St. that caused $30,000 in damage but no injuries, the Racine Fire Department said in a news release.

RFD units were dispatched for a structure fire at 01:52 a.m. Friday. The occupants of the residence were the 911 callers, who reported a possible fire in the basement. First-arriving crews reported moderate smoke on the first floor and moved to the basement, where they encountered heavy black smoke and heat. The fire was extinguished within 15 minutes of arrival.

The five occupants and the family dog were able to escape safely with no injuries. In all, 23 firefighters worked to mitigate the incident. Racine Police Department assisted with traffic control and the investigation.

"It is important to remember the danger of leaving candles unattended around a large supply of combustibles," Racine Fire Lt. Joe Larson said in the news release. "If leaving the room with candles for any reason, remember to blow out the candles and keep them at least 3 feet away from anything that can burn. Working smoke alarms in the house alerted the family of the fire and prevented this from being a much worse tragedy, as the entire family was asleep at the time of the fire."

