RFC to host online auction

RACINE — In honor of its 25th anniversary, Racine Friendship Clubhouse will hosting an online auction to fund its ongoing day program which provides adults living with mental illness an opportunity to work and develop necessary skills. The auction, which recently received $3,000 in support from SC Johnson, will run from through Oct. 23.

“It’s especially important in times such as these to support and enable some of the community’s most vulnerable members,” said Marisol Salazar, RFC program director. “It’s nice to know that so many companies in the area, including SC Johnson, feel as passionately about that as we do.”

The program, which is modeled on the Clubhouse Rehabilitation Model, is centered around the “work-ordered day” which allows RFC to provide an environment much like one would find in a typical workplace. The model is based on the belief that members are partners in their own recovery, and that meaningful work and relationships are integral parts of their recovery. Members work side by side with staff to organize, administer and carryout the program.

To learn more about RFC and to participate in the online auction, go to racineclubhouse.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0