Rezone on Emmertsen Road approved for potential condo/townhouse development

“The staff believes that small projects with small developers are integral to addressing the housing shortage in eastern Racine County,” Palm said.

Resident concerns

One of the main concerns residents had regarding the proposed development is how it will impact property values.

“It’s true that there are a lot of single-family units in that particular area, right down Heritage Lane here, and you hang a left, there are duplexes on Raintree Lane,” Palm said. “There’s a row of about 12 of them.”

Palm said properties directly across from those duplexes are worth $300,000 to $325,000 and some have increased about 10% from last year.

“These houses are holding their value and in some cases increasing their value, despite being next to duplexes,” Palm said. “So there’s no correlation between housing value and whether or not they’re located next to duplex units.”

Another concern was the possibility that the property is too small for the number of units proposed.

Palm said in order to keep the village tax bills down in the future, the village is looking at keeping maintenance costs down.