It’s not often you find business owners who are 23 years old. It’s even less common to find 23-year-old business owners with five years’ experience.
But Israel Betancourt and Jason Runkel, the co-owners of Revival Painting, both fit that bill.
They each took summer jobs as teenagers with a painting company. They got trained on the job, and used that fast learning to inform the business and painting decisions they’re making today.
“We kind of just fell into it,” Betancourt said. “We trained ourselves to work with our clients to make them happy.”
Revival Painting was officially founded in November 2015 and will celebrate its fourth birthday next month. And the young company has expanded fast, having grown by 200% every year since opening.
The painters aim to be a “worry-free option” for people who need any part of their home or business painted: inside, outside, everywhere in-between.
They're never going to try to "upsell" you or get you to pay for something you don't need.
“We really try to understand what our clients’ needs are,” Betancourt said. “People are trusting us with their money. We want to do a fantastic job.”
They credit their success to their fast-acquired experience and company culture.
“Although we’re not blood, we consider ourselves a family company,” Runkel said.
Runkel and Betancourt met in the Boy Scouts while attending McKinley Middle School, and their friendship remained strong as they attended Case High School before becoming co-business owners.
But they still run the business with new-age sensibilities. Their Facebook is loaded with before and after photos of jobs they’ve completed, their website is filled with bios of their crew of painters, and they’re transparent about pricing: $60 per man hour for their three-man crews.
“We’re trying to be everywhere,” Betancourt said. “Our online presence is pretty much unrivaled in our industry.”
Besides growing the business beyond southeastern Wisconsin, these 23-year-olds want to “change the representations of painters in the industry.”
“Our industry is not known for what we do. We’re not known for customer service or people standing by their work. It’s not uncommon to hear horror stories about painting contractors,” Betancourt said. “We’re not going to make you spend extra money if we don’t think it’s the right fit.”
That is how a couple 23-year-olds turned a summer job into a successful business, and how they might become THE painters of the State of Wisconsin.
