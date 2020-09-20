Revamp of Gateway’s Lincoln Building in Racine advances

RACINE — A $7 million project aimed at providing new, state-of-the-art instruction and training opportunities for Gateway Technical College students is advancing after a pair of pivotal votes Thursday.
Gateway’s District Board formally adopted resolutions in support of improvements to the Lincoln Building on Gateway’s Racine campus to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act and formally set in motion plans for the overhaul of the facility, which was constructed in 1963.
The Lincoln Building modernization and spruce-up was first announced in February and has worked through different channels, including presentations before Racine municipal officials. Bryan Albrecht, president and CEO of Gateway, said the process between both parties has been collaborative.
“It’s a pretty remarkable project, when you think of what it’s going to look like in the future,” Albrecht said. “We’re really proud that we’re able to make this project a reality for our community.”
Local officials’ stamp of approval advances the plan to the board overseeing the Wisconsin Technical College System, which authorizes funding.
While the state-level authority is waiting in the wings, efforts to clear the space for the work are underway, Tom Cousino, associate vice president of facilities and security at Gateway, said. Logistically, classrooms and office space are being relocated so the facility is vacated in preparation for the work.
According to Gateway officials, the goal is to have the new Lincoln facility open by spring 2022.
When the announcement was made early this year, the proposal was the outgrowth of a committee’s review of how Gateway could meet the increased need for trained nurses as enrollment within the program has been moving in an upward trajectory.
Given Lincoln’s age, a number of considerations were on the table, including razing and rebuilding the facility. Ultimately, however, remodeling the complex within its current space was deemed the least costly option.
COVID-19 and classroom instruction
COVID-19 precautions and challenges also were discussed during the District Board’s regular meeting on Thursday. Officials touched on the status of classroom and virtual instruction methods and monitoring efforts.
Gateway staffers have announced the creation of a dashboard, to be updated Fridays, on the number of positive cases documented on the college’s campuses. The positive cases will factor in employees, vendors and students, but will exclude any students who are attending classes 100 percent virtually this semester.
As has been the case this summer, Albrecht said he and other Gateway officials are not undertaking precautionary measures and planning in a vacuum.
“We’re monitoring all of the challenges that are happening at all of the universities, at our partnering colleges and our K-12 partners,” Albrecht said.
The goal, Albrecht said, is to be transparent with all involved within Gateway and the broader community to minimize confusion.
“There’s such a dynamic flow right now,” Albrecht said. “We’re talking about quarantining a dorm and starting a football program. There’s just a lot of messaging that’s hard to coordinate and let people know what we’re trying to do.”
