Revamp of Gateway’s Lincoln Building in Racine advances

RACINE — A $7 million project aimed at providing new, state-of-the-art instruction and training opportunities for Gateway Technical College students is advancing after a pair of pivotal votes Thursday.

Gateway’s District Board formally adopted resolutions in support of improvements to the Lincoln Building on Gateway’s Racine campus to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act and formally set in motion plans for the overhaul of the facility, which was constructed in 1963.

The Lincoln Building modernization and spruce-up was first announced in February and has worked through different channels, including presentations before Racine municipal officials. Bryan Albrecht, president and CEO of Gateway, said the process between both parties has been collaborative.

“It’s a pretty remarkable project, when you think of what it’s going to look like in the future,” Albrecht said. “We’re really proud that we’re able to make this project a reality for our community.”

Local officials’ stamp of approval advances the plan to the board overseeing the Wisconsin Technical College System, which authorizes funding.