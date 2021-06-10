Racine County elected official joins demands for release of jail death videos

'National march' called for

Bishop Tavis l. Grant II, national field director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, stood on the steps of the courthouse Wednesday to call for a "national march" on Racine to draw attention to the deaths of two men in the Racine County Jail.

Ronquale Ditello-Scott, 22, and Malcolm James, 27, died at the Racine County Jail on May 29 and June 1, respectively.

Few details have been released thus far by the Racine County Sheriff's Office, which operates the jail. The family of James says that he was tased before his death and Ditello-Scott's loved ones say he had suffered a hematoma to the head, but those claims have not been acknowledge by authorities.

Grant said that Rev. Jesse Jackson, the founder of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, was reaching out to the U.S. Justice Department in an effort to get an independent investigation into the deaths of the two men.

“There’s a problem with that place across the street, and there’s a problem with the jail in this city, and there’s a problem with the sheriff’s office in this city,” Tavis said Wednesday on the steps of the Racine County Courthouse.

