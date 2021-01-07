Rev. Al Sharpton slated guest speaker at local MLK celebration

RACINE — Civil rights activist the Rev. Al Sharpton is slated to be the guest speaker at the local 2021 celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Friday, Jan. 15.
Sharpton will appear virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Additional speakers include: Racine Mayor Cory Mason, Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, Gateway Technical College President Dr. Bryan Albrecht, Racine Police Chief Art Howell, basketball star and philanthropist Caron Butler and local faith leaders.
The event will include a wreath laying ceremony at the statue of King.
Lisa Parham, of the Racine Mirror, organizes the yearly event on the birthday of King.
She pointed out Sharpton was bringing a message of hope and inspiration to Racine, rather than addressing the community because there had been a murder or some other event that sometimes captures the attention of the nation.
Parham added she was excited to have Sharpton address the community and advocate for a worthy and positive cause — celebrating the legacy of King.
‘Reawakening’
The theme of this year’s event is “A Reawakening of Dr. Martin Luther King.”
Parham chose the theme of reawakening because of the connections she saw between King’s message and events of the last year.
Parham explained everything the nation has been through, the community has been through, with the killing of George Floyd, the shooting of Jacob Blake, has awakened people to King’s message.
Parham said people remember King’s fight for non-violent protest, civil rights, and the belief that all men are created equal, and should be judged by the content of their character, not the color of their skin.
“In so many ways, we as a people have come together because of these protests,” Parham said. “We have cried together, prayed together, and helped each other.”
She added the nation and the community have learned much through the long ordeal – not just through the civil unrest but also through the pandemic.
The lessons have been about dismantling the barriers that keep people from working together and building a better future together.
Parham pointed to the aftermath of the civil unrest in Kenosha, in which community leaders rallied and people united to help clean up Kenosha.
She quoted King saying the person who is devoid of the power to forgive, is devoid of the power of love.
“I believe with all my heart that is what this issue is that we faced as a nation and a community,” Parham said. “We chose to embrace the power to love and embraced the power to forgive.”
Parham said she initially thought there would not be an event this year, primarily because of the pandemic, but she asked herself what King would do.
“King had many obstacles and challenges, but he persevered and endured,” Parham said. “I decided I would have to do the same, despite what we were faced with, so we could celebrate King’s legacy.”
Parham credits the event’s many sponsors and Racine’s leadership for helping to make the virtual event possible.
Participants may sign up for the event here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_EiAfZAeOQXm4UV6YjtdOCA
Additionally, the event will be broadcast live on the City of Racine Facebook page.
King’s birthday
Martin Luther King, Jr. was born January 15, 1929 in Atlanta, Georgia to Reverend Martin Luther King, Sr. and Alberta Williams King.
King received his Ph.D. in theology from Boston University in 1955 while he was a pastor at his first and only church, Dexter Avenue Baptist Church (now called the King Memorial Baptist Church).
Also in 1955, two Black women, Claudette Colvin and Rosa Parks, both refused to give up their seats on the bus to white men and were arrested – leading to the Montgomery Bus Boycott.
The Montgomery Improvement Association organized to support the boycott. They elected King as their leader. He was 26 years old at the time.
As the Montgomery Bus Boycott was one of the earliest mass movements by the Black Community for civil rights, King was thrust into the national spotlight.
Afterward, King helped found the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC), which worked for civil rights throughout the South.
King is best remembered for his “I Have a Dream” speech, delivered during the August 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.
King was assassinated on April 4, 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee.