Rev. Al Sharpton slated guest speaker at local MLK celebration

Parham explained everything the nation has been through, the community has been through, with the killing of George Floyd, the shooting of Jacob Blake, has awakened people to King’s message.

Parham said people remember King’s fight for non-violent protest, civil rights, and the belief that all men are created equal, and should be judged by the content of their character, not the color of their skin.

“In so many ways, we as a people have come together because of these protests,” Parham said. “We have cried together, prayed together, and helped each other.”

She added the nation and the community have learned much through the long ordeal – not just through the civil unrest but also through the pandemic.

The lessons have been about dismantling the barriers that keep people from working together and building a better future together.

Parham pointed to the aftermath of the civil unrest in Kenosha, in which community leaders rallied and people united to help clean up Kenosha.

She quoted King saying the person who is devoid of the power to forgive, is devoid of the power of love.