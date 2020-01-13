Returning to his roots: Raymond man taking part in rural physician training program

Then, four years ago, Dangelser received an unexpected phone call from another sister who was living with their parents in Raymond. She had found their father, Lynn Dangelser, dead.

No autopsy was performed, but Dangelser assumes the cause was cardiovascular, though their father had no history of medical issues.

“It was so sudden,” Dangelser said.

He and his sister moved back from Omaha to help with their father’s estate. Dangelser said the experience made him re-evaluate what he was doing with his life.

“Going through that loss, it changes the perspective of what you want to accomplish in life and what would really make you happy,” he said. “I like really contributing to people rather than being stuck in a cubicle and not having much human contact.”

As horrible as that experience was, there was a small silver lining: he had had a life experience that would grant him empathy for his patients, some of whom may be having the worst day of their life.

“It gives you a good perspective in medicine to go through something like that, to know what other people are going through,” said Dangelser.

A country boy