Return of Unified students boosts morale, but teaching in-person & virtual students is a 'huge stressor'

RACINE — The atmosphere at Racine Unified schools shifted last week with the return of students for the first time, for nearly all of them, in almost a year.
“Schools are just incomplete without kids,” said Ryan Samz, directing principal at SC Johnson Elementary School. “There’s been a huge boost of morale in the building.”
Students in SC Johnson’s 4-year-old kindergarten were so excited to meet one another that they had to be reminded not to hold hands or to hug, said teacher Courtney Thomas.
A small group of special education students learned in-person at schools off and on this year, but regular education students had been learning remotely since March 16, 2020. Students were given the option to return to in-person learning, beginning March 1, or to continue learning remotely.
For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic reached Wisconsin a year ago, students streamed into Racine Unified schools Monday morning.
Roomies and Zoomies
Just over half of students district-wide — 53% — initially opted to return to in-person learning, but Samz said almost two-thirds of SC Johnson kids have chosen in-person learning so far. And he only expects that number to increase as families who took a “wait and see” approach hear that things are going smoothly.
Thomas has worked to ensure that her students still have the same sort of hands-on experiences that are vital in kindergarten, but in a way that is safe. She’s also labored to integrate the kids still at home, dubbed “zoomies,” with the kids in the building, called “roomies.”
Desks and masks
Thomas and Samz agreed that students had been good about wearing their masks, but often have to be reminded to put them up to cover their noses.
“There was a lot of apprehension beforehand but it’s been a phenomenal experience,” Samz said of the return to school buildings last week. “My heart is full again.”
Some here, some there
The most significant challenge for SC Johnson teachers, Samz said, was the switch to concurrent teaching. With at-home students viewing livestreams of their teacher’s classroom, teachers must tend to the needs of remote and in-person students simultaneously. This new model is difficult for Samz’s teachers who he said expect perfection from themselves in their work.
“It’s a huge stressor for them,” he said. “They’re beating themselves up.”
Most teachers were previously instructing remote students from their classrooms but are now using new camera systems and have to tend to both student groups. Teachers are learning on the fly to find a balance, since at-home students for instance don’t necessarily need reminders about building safety protocols.
Angelina Cruz, president of Racine Educators United, the district’s teachers union, agreed that concurrent teaching was a significant challenge, but said that teachers are doing their best.
“Anxiety levels are still pretty high because staff still have safety concerns,” she said.
The union pushed for the district to wait to reopen school buildings to students until after all interested staff had been vaccinated. Educators became eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines in Wisconsin on Monday, and some 400 public and private school staff members from Racine County received their first doses Saturday at Ascension All Saints.
Grievances filed
Workplace safety grievances that the union filed with the district in the fall have still not been resolved, Cruz said, and members filed more grievances last week.
One safety concern is that teachers are doing substitute rotations during their planning periods, meaning they are exposed to more children than those in just their own classrooms in addition to losing planning time.
Cruz added that the lack of social distancing at the high school level, particularly in cafeterias, also was a concern for the union.
The district has promised to follow federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for 6 feet of social distancing “to the greatest extent possible,” but that isn’t believed to be possible 100% of the time, according to Unified’s administration.
At least one teacher didn’t come back
After a teacher decided not to return due to personal reasons, one SC Johnson class is receiving instruction via livestream from the class next door while a substitute supervises.
Due to multiple factors including a teacher shortage, short notice and the time of year, it wasn’t possible to find a qualified teacher to replace the one who decided not to return, Samz said.
Samz added that he doesn’t hold the difficult decisions that any teachers or parents have made amid the pandemic against them.
“We don’t pass judgement on any parent or teacher’s decision to do what’s best for them,” he said.
Racine Unified is still in the midst of a phased return to school buildings for those who chose to come back. Students in pre-K through sixth grade as well as high school freshmen and seniors returned March 1. Seventh-grade students and high school juniors are set to return Monday. The last group of students, eighth-graders and high school sophomores, will come back March 15.