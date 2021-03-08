Return of Unified students boosts morale, but teaching in-person & virtual students is a 'huge stressor'

RACINE — The atmosphere at Racine Unified schools shifted last week with the return of students for the first time, for nearly all of them, in almost a year.

“Schools are just incomplete without kids,” said Ryan Samz, directing principal at SC Johnson Elementary School. “There’s been a huge boost of morale in the building.”

Students in SC Johnson’s 4-year-old kindergarten were so excited to meet one another that they had to be reminded not to hold hands or to hug, said teacher Courtney Thomas.

A small group of special education students learned in-person at schools off and on this year, but regular education students had been learning remotely since March 16, 2020. Students were given the option to return to in-person learning, beginning March 1, or to continue learning remotely.

Roomies and Zoomies

Just over half of students district-wide — 53% — initially opted to return to in-person learning, but Samz said almost two-thirds of SC Johnson kids have chosen in-person learning so far. And he only expects that number to increase as families who took a “wait and see” approach hear that things are going smoothly.