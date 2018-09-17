WIND LAKE — At 7 p.m. Thursday, a radio dispatch was sent out by the Racine County Emergency Communications Center.
The dispatch announced the retirement of Wind Lake Fire Chief Rob Robins. At Fire Station No. 1 on South Loomis Road, members of the Wind Lake Volunteer Fire Company, gathered for their monthly meeting, stood at attention.
Robins, who had served as chief of the predominantly volunteer fire agency since 2009 and as a member of the department since 2000, said he was shocked and humbled by the tribute.
The department also has a message sign in front of Station 1 thanking Robins for his service and welcoming Don Catenacci, the department’s first paid chief.
For Robins, 55, whose bread-winning job is as a heating, ventilation and air-condition technician, serving on the Fire Company has been a time-consuming, yet rewarding way of giving back to the community.
But after numerous times where he has been called away from family gatherings, including at least one birthday party for his daughter, it is time to give back to his wife, Angela, and children.
“It’s been the hugest honor for me, and a privilege, to have worked with these people, serve our area and able to serve the county, but truthfully I owe my family some time,” said Robins. “Every one of these members who serve, their families make just as big a sacrifice, the really do.
Among the successes and accomplishments Robins points to during his tenure:
- Serving on and helping to implement with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office the county dive team, which includes members of law enforcement and the fire service.
- Upgrading the department’s water response equipment.
- Helping the Sheriff’s Office SWAT team to implement the Rescue Task Force, which trains fire and emergency medical personnel to respond into a situation like a mass shooting in an effort to aid victims more quickly.
- Serving as a regional chairman and vice chairman for several years on the state’s communications interoperability task force, which is working to improve internet and cellphone access and band width during major emergencies like natural disasters.
- Serving 10 years on the Racine County Fire Investigation Task Force.
- Working to promote the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System mutual aid program to west-end county fire departments.
- As assistant chief, assisting in the planning for the construction of a new Station 2 on East Wind Lake Road, replacing an aging facility on Highway K.
- And serving his department, not just as chief but also as an EMT.
“I’m very fortunate to have the opportunity to do it and to have had success with it,” Robins said. But it’s not hard to look good when you are surrounded by really good, hard-working people and that is the absolute truth.”
Robins and his wife hope that their examples of service to community will rub off on their children. Angela Robins served for a decade as coordinator and a coach for girls in grades 4-8 in the Muskego Junior Warriors youth football program.
Their daughter, Elizabeth, is a third-year nursing student, and son, Craig, is an elementary school teacher.
Robins has instilled in his children and countless young firefighters over the years that the only way to achieve success is through hard work.
“The only time success comes before work is in the dictionary,” Robins said.
And what will he do that he no longer has to attend countless meetings and answer numerous pages for fire and EMS calls?
Perhaps spend more time fishing, he said, which is as easy as walking in his backyard and throwing a line onto the lake.
