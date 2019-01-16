KENOSHA — Rapper/singer/businessman T-Pain, whose hits include “Buy U a Drank” (sic) and “Bartender,” is scheduled to play a concert at Carthage College next month.
The 7 p.m. Feb. 15 show will be held inside the N. E. Tarble Athletic and Recreation Center Field House, which has a capacity of about 4,400. Enrolled full-time Carthage students can purchase tickets for $10. Non-students can get tickets for $18 at carthage.edu/fine-arts/tickets.
Anyone can attend, but those who are 16 years old and younger must be accompanied by a parent/guardian who is at least 18.
Special guest DJ O, a disc jockey on Milwaukee’s V100.7 FM radio station and the official DJ of the Milwaukee Bucks, is slated to perform as the opening act.
T-Pain, 33, has continued making headlines in recent years, despite his last platinum single — “Up Down (Do This All Day)” feat. B.o.B. — coming out more than five years ago.
His acoustic “Tiny Desk” concert with NPR has racked up more than 14.2 million views on YouTube since being posted in October 2014. And last year Pain founded Wiscansin University, (not a typo), a marketing gimmick aiming to sell apparel inspired by a 2008 T-Pain lyric: “I can put you in a mansion, somewhere in Wiscansin” (sic).
T-Pain, whose birth name is Faheem Rashad Najm, is also the focus of a TV show on the Fuse cable channel called “T-Pain’s School of Business,” which premiered in 2018.
A new T-Pain album is expected to be released sometime this year.
