Results pending in District 12 City Council election recount

RACINE — On Friday morning, City of Racine staff began a recount in City Hall of the 1,493 votes originally counted in the April 7 election for District 12 alderman. Incumbent Alderman Henry Perez won the April 7 election by a margin of just three votes over challenger Stacy Sheppard, 748 to 745.
Sheppard, who has served on the Board of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services since October, requested the recount.
"I am humbled by the outpouring of support I received over the course of my campaign," she said in an email to The Journal Times Thursday. "Nothing was certain in the midst of a pandemic — from the rules around how to cast a ballot, to when the election date would actually be held. Over the past 24 hours I have received many requests from voters in the 12th (District) asking that I request a recount ... In such a close race, I think this will simply verify the results so that every voter can feel confident about the outcome."
When asked what his reaction was upon hearing there would be a recount, Perez said "I was disappointed. The last time we had a recount it was perfect. I understand this is an unusual election. But hopefully this helps restore faith in the system."
This recount is one of at least two in the county following the contentious and controversial April 7 election, where absentee ballots flooded clerk's offices for weeks and the rules surrounding mail-in and in-person voting changed several times in the week leading up to Election Day. A recount of the Racine Unified School District's referendum will be conducted Saturday at Festival Hall; that vote, approving a 30-year spending increase for RUSD facilities, passed by just five ballots.
Perez has served as District 12's alderman since 2013.
Results pending
Both Sheppard and Perez watched the recounting in person in room 205 of City Hall, where City Council meetings are typically held.
As of 2 p.m. Friday, the reconciling of the total number of ballots was still going on. Recounting the actual votes cast did not begin until later in the afternoon.
At press time Friday, Sheppard said she was not expecting the final results to be compiled that night.
Journal Times Reporter Christina Lieffring contributed to this article.
