You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Results pending in District 12 City Council election recount
2 comments
top story
Racine City Council

Results pending in District 12 City Council election recount

{{featured_button_text}}
Recounting the 12th

City of Racine finance and clerk's office staff conduct a recount Friday morning of the more than 1,400 ballots cast in the April 7 election in City Council District 12, where incumbent Alderman Henry Perez defeated challenger Stacy Sheppard by three votes, according to the initial count.

 ADAM ROGAN,

RACINE — On Friday morning, City of Racine staff began a recount in City Hall of the 1,493 votes originally counted in the April 7 election for District 12 alderman. Incumbent Alderman Henry Perez won the April 7 election by a margin of just three votes over challenger Stacy Sheppard, 748 to 745.

Sheppard, who has served on the Board of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services since October, requested the recount.

Stacy Sheppard

Sheppard

"I am humbled by the outpouring of support I received over the course of my campaign," she said in an email to The Journal Times Thursday. "Nothing was certain in the midst of a pandemic — from the rules around how to cast a ballot, to when the election date would actually be held. Over the past 24 hours I have received many requests from voters in the 12th (District) asking that I request a recount ... In such a close race, I think this will simply verify the results so that every voter can feel confident about the outcome."

Henry Perez

Perez

When asked what his reaction was upon hearing there would be a recount, Perez said "I was disappointed. The last time we had a recount it was perfect. I understand this is an unusual election. But hopefully this helps restore faith in the system."

This recount is one of at least two in the county following the contentious and controversial April 7 election, where absentee ballots flooded clerk's offices for weeks and the rules surrounding mail-in and in-person voting changed several times in the week leading up to Election Day. A recount of the Racine Unified School District's referendum will be conducted Saturday at Festival Hall; that vote, approving a 30-year spending increase for RUSD facilities, passed by just five ballots.

Perez has served as District 12's alderman since 2013.

Results pending

Watching the recount

A handful of people all wore masks while watching City of Racine staff conduct a recount of city aldermanic District 12 election Friday morning. Incumbent Henry Perez, right, appeared to defeat challenger Stacy Sheppard, second from left, by just three votes according to the initial April 7 vote.

Both Sheppard and Perez watched the recounting in person in room 205 of City Hall, where City Council meetings are typically held.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, the reconciling of the total number of ballots was still going on. Recounting the actual votes cast did not begin until later in the afternoon.

At press time Friday, Sheppard said she was not expecting the final results to be compiled that night.

Journal Times Reporter Christina Lieffring contributed to this article.

2 comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News