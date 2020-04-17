Results pending in District 12 City Council election recount

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — On Friday morning, City of Racine staff began a recount in City Hall of the 1,493 votes originally counted in the April 7 election for District 12 alderman. Incumbent Alderman Henry Perez won the April 7 election by a margin of just three votes over challenger Stacy Sheppard, 748 to 745.

Sheppard, who has served on the Board of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services since October, requested the recount.

"I am humbled by the outpouring of support I received over the course of my campaign," she said in an email to The Journal Times Thursday. "Nothing was certain in the midst of a pandemic — from the rules around how to cast a ballot, to when the election date would actually be held. Over the past 24 hours I have received many requests from voters in the 12th (District) asking that I request a recount ... In such a close race, I think this will simply verify the results so that every voter can feel confident about the outcome."

When asked what his reaction was upon hearing there would be a recount, Perez said "I was disappointed. The last time we had a recount it was perfect. I understand this is an unusual election. But hopefully this helps restore faith in the system."