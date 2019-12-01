'Restoring our community, one family at a time' — The Main Project is ready for launch

“If we repair these kids 100%, but then they still have to go to a broken household, then that’s counterproductive,” Mayfield said. “What we came up with is a unique idea, where we’ll work with those kids but we’ll work with it as a family unit — not just the kids.”

Who’s who

Mayfield’s story has a common thread with the other leaders of The Main Project.

“All of us right here have a background that was challenging,” he said.

Rogelio Hernandez, a father of a 7-year-old daughter, spent time behind bars. Erica Garcia is a small-business owner; she runs The Glamm Bar, 242 Main St. Maria Cervantes and Jaszmin Lambert, who is a nurse, are both single mothers.

“We’re all a team. We all work together,” Lambert said. “We bring all that we have, personally, to the table in presenting this program to the youth we want to work with.”

The focus on families with teenagers is intentional.

Growing up, Hernandez said, he didn’t have guidance, and sometimes had the “wrong guidance.” He wants to make sure kids, especially his daughter, get the “opportunities that I didn’t have.”