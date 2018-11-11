The inscription in Don Heck’s high school yearbook from Gilbert Nickerson dates to May of 1961 and it still stirs emotions within him nearly 60 years later.
It was Nickerson who used to flip for nickels with Heck in the back of Sister Gerard’s health class at St. Catherine’s High School. Nickerson was usually the one pocketing those nickels and at the end of their sophomore year, he just had to mess with his pal.
“To a guy who has money to give away,” Nickerson wrote for posterity.
A little more than four years later, on Aug. 18, 1965, Nickerson was ambushed in Quan Tin, South Vietnam, with his fellow Marines. After one horrific hale of gunfire from high elephant grass, Nickerson and his buddies were left dead on a dusty, remote road.
And the carefree kid who used to be so lucky flipping nickels was less than two months from turning 21.
Heck remembers.
Just as he remembers being at a grocery store in Augusta, Ga., in late 1967 after serving a a year of non-combat duty at the Long Binh base near Saigon in South Vietnam. He went in to buy bread and milk, but he left with a permanent emotional scar after someone noticed the United States Army Republic of Vietnam patch on his uniform and callously asked him: “Did you enjoy killing people?”
Heck remembers that, too.
In fact, so powerful were those five words from a naive stranger that Heck still is overcome with emotion more than a half-century later, when he relives the memory.
“It shouldn’t be like that,” Heck said, his voice breaking. “Whether you agree with the war or not, those who were there, they did what our country asked us to do. I went because my country asked me to go.”
His hurt was underscored all the more when he served in the Honor Guard following his return from Vietnam and struggled to witness anti-war protests going on while more U.S. soldiers were laid to rest.
Restoring the faces
But at the age of 73, this grandfather of two boys is doing his part to restore the faces to the 47 soldiers from Racine County — 27 from Racine — who were killed in that controversial war. They were forgotten and, worse yet, even scorned, but Heck has taken on the challenge of reviving their memories.
He made a two-year project of tracking down photos of each of those 47 men — he required a great deal of luck to find some — and then attached each to corresponding vital details. He will present his project next May, when the Vietnam “Moving Wall,” which honors American casualties in the war, makes another stop in Racine.
The Moving Wall started in 1984, nine years after the last of the 58,220 U.S. fatalities were recorded, and is transported throughout the United States every year from April to November. Its next stop in Racine is scheduled for May 16-19 at Pritchard Park.
“We brought the wall here in 2005 and 2015,” said Heck, referring to his chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America. “The people who handle the Moving Wall allow you to bring it every 10 years. Because we did such a good job, they asked us if we would do it for our 35th anniversary (in 2019) and we said sure.”
A brainstorm
A while later, Heck was with his chapter, maintaining an area at Pritchard Park containing a monument with the names of the Vietnam casualties from Racine County. That’s when he was struck with an idea that has helped wash away some of the bitter memories that have tormented him for so long.
“I was there raking, I looked at our monument and I thought, ‘For somebody who doesn’t know these people, those are just names,’ “ Heck said. “When I look at it, I see Gilly’s face there.
“So when we were asked to do this (handle the Moving Wall coming to Racine), I told the guys, ‘I am going to try to find information and pictures on all 47.’ “
The relatively easy portion of his project was tracking down basic information on each of the 47. For that, he went to the Virtual Vietnam Veterans Wall of Faces website: The words for Nickerson, for example: “Gilbert Ronald Nickerson—PFC—E2—Marine Corps—Regular—20-year-old Single Caucasian Male—Born on Oct. 9, 1944—From Racine, Wisconsin—Casualty was on Aug. 18, 1965 in Quang Tin, South Vietnam—Hostile, Ground Casualty—Multiple Fragmentation Wounds—Body was recovered—Religion—Roman Catholic.”
The more difficult undertaking was tracking down photos of the 47. He received invaluable assistance from his older brother, Bob, who teaches a course in genealogy in Milwaukee. He also did mountains of research at libraries and online to track down family members. Racine high schools also assisted Heck a great deal, he said.
Strokes of luck
It was like one picturesque jigsaw puzzle coming to life after Heck finally pieced it together. And on occasion, luck was on his side — as with the case of Waterford native Donald Allen, who was killed in action on Feb. 2, 1968.
“I looked in the phone directory and I found the last name Allen,” Heck said. “I introduced myself and I told her what I was trying to find and she said, ‘Well, my dad wasn’t in the service. However, I have a girlfriend and her last name was the same as mine. And then she said her dad was killed in Vietnam. She said, ‘Let me call her and see if she wants to do anything.’
“So the daughter of this veteran calls me back and she says, ‘Don, I never knew my dad. I was three months old when he was killed and the only picture I have of him is him sitting on a tank.’ And she sent me this picture.”
His collection will be on display next May at Pritchard Park for an entire community to embrace. Faces have been restored to those names and Heck is determined to never allow them to be forgotten again.
“I will have this by the wall so the City of Racine, the County of Racine, can see a face, not just a name of those who sacrificed,” he said. “It will be not only for the veteran who paid the price, but for the families.
“I want the family members to be recognized for their loss because, back when the veteran was brought back home and people were protesting, that had to have been the worst thing in the world.”
The final destination for Heck’s collection will be to a nursing home in Union Grove, where Heck periodically volunteers.
“I think this would be a perfect display because a lot of those who are in a nursing home are Vietnam veterans,” Heck said. “I think it would be appropriate because they may know some of these faces.”
Thanks to Heck, they are here to stay.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.