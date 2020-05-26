Restaurants in Racine are open again, but dining out still doesn't feel normal

Captain John’s Owner John Auer said that his business is usually focused on carryout, so it hasn’t felt the damage that other restaurants have experienced. Although customers were allowed to start dining in again on Tuesday at Captain John’s, most have chosen not to, opting to get sandwiches to go rather than sitting at one of the few tables available.

At the iconic Kewpee Sandwich Shop, 520 Wisconsin Ave., owner Rick Buehrens said he has masks available for every employee, but that each worker can decide whether they want to wear them. Only a couple of the dozen or so employees — who were busy during the lunch rush on Tuesday flipping burgers, filling mugs with homemade root beer or frying french fries — wore masks.

Customers at Kewpee’s did remain spaced out, mostly. Customers ordering takeout tended to stand apart from one another. Others ran inside to pick up orders while friends or family waited in cars. The front door was also labeled as an entrance only, with the back secondary door becoming exit only, to reduce the opportunities for people to pass one another in close proximity.