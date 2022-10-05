Restaurant co-owner joins Racine City Council

RACINE — When Cory Sebastian was 16 years old, she told her mom that she really wanted to make a difference in Racine. Her mom recently reminded her of that conversation.

Through her work and volunteering, she has for years been heavily involved in the community. Now, she will be able to contribute more as a member of the Racine City Council, representing the 15th District. She said she intends to run for the seat during spring elections.

The seat has been vacant since the resignation of Melissa Lemke in July. No one applied for the position during the first round of applications. There were three applications this round.

The Committee of the Whole interviewed the candidates. A subsequent vote by the committee led to Sebastian’s appointment.

Community

Sebastian said she has long contemplated running for a seat on the council.

Many may know her as the co-owner and COO of one of the Racine area’s finest dining establishments: Sebastian Fine Foods and Spirits, 6025 Douglas Ave., Caledonia. However, she has also been active in the nonprofit sector, volunteering with multiple area organizations.

She was named to the Milwaukee Business Journal’s 40 under 40 in May. Sebastian’s has been on the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s list of top 30 restaurants since 2010

Sebastian said she intends to bring all the skills that made her successful in the business and non-profit sector to the city council, including her people skills, hospitality skills, logistical efficiencies and finance experience.

Convention

She said one of the things she really wants to focus on is the 2024 Republican Convention in Milwaukee.

Sebastian said regardless of political affiliations, the convention will have an economic impact.

She had the opportunity to attend the RNC’s impact meeting in Milwaukee and came away thinking the convention could have an impact on Racine, as well, in terms of tourism and bringing people to the community.

Sebastian called Racine “an amazing hub between Chicago and Milwaukee” and added the community should be working now to be in an advantageous position in 2024, as other communities around Milwaukee are.

“How can we get more people to see our beautiful city, our harbor, see what we have to offer,” she pointed out.

Sebastian added, “In addition to all of the social issues that we’re all very aware of and have been working on so diligently, and of course I would like to help with that, but I would really like to showcase what Racine has to offer with that amount of people coming to our area in 2024.”