Response times grew for Racine firefighters after 9 positions were cut, chief says

RACINE — The loss of nine positions in the Racine Fire Department under last year’s city budget is creating a number of challenges now, not the least of which was that the reduction in personnel came at a time when demand was increasing, especially with COVID-positive patients.

Nobody was fired because of the elimination of those positions, but the fire department was not able to add staff, either. The 2022 budget could have seen further cuts if it weren’t for federal stimulus from the American Rescue Plan Act afforded to the City of Racine, Mayor Cory Mason said.

Chief Steve Hansen said that in the first 10 days of 2022 there were 375 calls for service. If things continue at that rate, the RFD could end the year with approximately 13,600 calls for service, a substantial increase over 2021’s 12,348 dispatches.

Hansen was before the city’s Finance and Personnel Committee to discuss an opportunity to restore the nine positions through the federal Staffing For Adequate Fire and Emergency Response program, a.k.a. SAFER.

Hansen announced his intention to pursue $3.2 million in grant funding, which would cover fiscal years through 2025. There is no cost share or match required. After 2025, the city would then be required to keep on the firefighters and/or paramedics hired through use of the grant.

As such, should nine people be hired using the federal dollars, the city would be obligated to continue funding those positions even after the grant expires.

Paramedics

In response to the personnel reduction in the city’s 2022 budget, the RFD decreased the number of paramedics in each rescue squad from three to two.

If the nature of the call required more personnel, such as someone’s life being in danger or there being multiple people in need of treatment, a first responder engine company or a second ambulance would also be dispatched.

As one example, if a person is having a heart attack or is found to be what is known as a “pulseless nonbreather,” one paramedic would be needed on the defibrillator while a second paramedic prepared the I.V. for the administration of medicines, while a third paramedic or EMT (emergency medical technician) performed chest compressions.

A fourth responder would then need to drive the ambulance to the hospital.

Response times worsening

Hansen said the result of reduced crews at a time when demand was up created delays in response time. On a typical day in 2022, ambulances are often running from call to call to keep up with the community’s medical calls for help in addition to any structural fires that occur without downtime, he noted.

“What occurred in 2021 was our emergency response times for our first on scene unit to an emergency medical call has gone up by a minute-and-a-half to almost two minutes,” he said.

It is also not clear the reduction saved money. If reduced crews means there are times other emergency vehicles have to be dispatched to assist, that may ultimately cost more.

Hansen has been collecting data on that issue that includes a five-year period and expects to release the results in a week or two.

Should the RFD receive the grant, the fire department will change its staffing pattern to accommodate the ever-increasing call volume for emergency medical services.

But, the grant expires in three years. What then?

The SAFER grant gives the fire department the opportunity to pursue other funding opportunities to sustain the delivery of EMS down the road.

Should it be necessary, the fire department will have 28 EMTs and paramedics eligible for retirement, so they might be able to find cost savings on personnel through attrition at the conclusion of the SAFER grant, Hansen told the committee.

Grant

SAFER was established in 2001. Since then, 1,887 grants have been awarded to the tune of $319.5 million.

As was noted in the briefing documents provided to committee members, “this grant is a highly competitive program with fire departments across the nation competing for a limited amount of funding.”

The grants are open to fire departments in all 50 states and U.S. protectorates, such as the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, Puerto Rico, etc, as well as federally recognized Indian tribes.

