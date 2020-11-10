Residents speak at public hearing on proposed Sturtevant budget

STURTEVANT — Two citizens were in attendance on Wednesday as the Village of Sturtevant convened a public hearing on the village’s proposed $5,759,971 budget. It had been presented to the full Village Board on Oct. 20.
Four village trustees, a minimum for a quorum, were in attendance to convene the public budget hearing: village president Jayme Hoffman and trustees Kari Villalpando, Mike Rosenbaum and Jerrold Klinkosh. Other village officials present were clerk Amanda Ingle and Amanda Gain, treasurer and deputy administrator, respectively.
The proposed budget
As outlined by Gain last month, Sturtevant’s mill rate is expected to increase 2.3% from $7.26492 to $7.429 per $1,000 in assessed valuation under the 2021 budget proposal.
On the revenue side of the ledger, the bulk of the village’s expected $5,729,971 is expected to come from a projected $4,493,800 in property tax levy collections, up from $4,275,000 currently. The village is also anticipating $1,713,115 in intergovernmental revenue income, $392,000 in license and permit fees and $180,000 in fine, forfeiture and penalty income. The remainder is expected to be comprised of income generated by license and permit fees, fines, forfeitures and penalties, and miscellaneous revenues including intergovernmental charges and public charges for services.
Expenditures are projected to include $3,231,298 for Public Safety, up from $2,974,204; $961,238 for General Government, down from $1,030,999; $718,737 for Public Works, down from $891,400; $600,000 for Other Financial Uses, up from $339,916; $184,120 for Culture, Recreation and Education, up from $99,515; $48,000 for Health and Human Services, up from $46,000; and $16,578 for Conservation and Development, up from $5,426.
Capital projects funding in the proposed 2021 budget include $150,000 in funding for one road project in the Loman Heights subdivision. Other proposed 2021 capital projects include $80,000 in funding for two squad cars for the Sturtevant Police Department; $50,000 for parks equipment; $30,000 for carpeting for the South Shore Fire Department; and $60,215 for the purchase of a roller, air compressor and a zero-turn mower for the Department of Public Works.
Residents air concerns
Addressing the Sturtevant Village Board on Wednesday were Gina Monteiro and her mother Elma Ynocencio, who said she has been a Sturtevant resident since 1977.
“I’ve lived here my whole life,” Monteiro told the board, noting she will soon be losing her job and her widowed mother is retired and on fixed income. “Part of the reason that I live in Sturtevant is because I was born and raised here, but also because the taxes are very low compared to Racine. When we saw our taxes were going to be raised 2.3%, it kind of concerned us, especially now during this time. Maybe this isn’t the best time for this. We were hoping maybe you’d postpone it or re-look at it.”
Added Ynocencio: “We’re concerned about our taxes going up.”
Hoffman noted that the proposed property tax levy numbers were “just projections.”
“That’s not a firm number until we have all our numbers in; hopefully in the next week or two, we’ll know where we’ll be at and have an actual figure,” he said. “The last thing I will tell you, there’s no extra spending that we’re doing. It’s all necessity that’s in our 2021 budget. Working through rising health care costs, working through the pandemic, there’s extra costs that the village has. And then we also lost some tax income in 2020 that we have to find ways to make up in 2021.”
