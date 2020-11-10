Residents speak at public hearing on proposed Sturtevant budget

Capital projects funding in the proposed 2021 budget include $150,000 in funding for one road project in the Loman Heights subdivision. Other proposed 2021 capital projects include $80,000 in funding for two squad cars for the Sturtevant Police Department; $50,000 for parks equipment; $30,000 for carpeting for the South Shore Fire Department; and $60,215 for the purchase of a roller, air compressor and a zero-turn mower for the Department of Public Works.

Residents air concerns

“I’ve lived here my whole life,” Monteiro told the board, noting she will soon be losing her job and her widowed mother is retired and on fixed income. “Part of the reason that I live in Sturtevant is because I was born and raised here, but also because the taxes are very low compared to Racine. When we saw our taxes were going to be raised 2.3%, it kind of concerned us, especially now during this time. Maybe this isn’t the best time for this. We were hoping maybe you’d postpone it or re-look at it.”