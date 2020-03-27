Residents show up for local businesses, but for how long?

"Its just beyond incredible how many people are trying to do the right thing," Lucksted said. "It's keeping a few people employed, it's keeping a little money going to our staff so they can pay their bills, buy their groceries and support their families."

Lucksted wonders how much longer people can afford to go out of their way to support restaurants?

"Obviously people aren’t going to be able to afford getting carryout for weeks, months to come. We can see these people have the means or are using the means they have but there’s going to come a time where their means are limited," Lucksted said. "I fear that can’t last for long."

Hurting some more than others

Although the much-appreciated support from customers was better than expected, Lucksted estimated she's earned about 40% of what she would expect to earn during normal times. A big part of that, she said, is she's still missing out on alcohol sales.

Down the road at Old Settlers Bowling Center, 1500 15th St., co-owner Robert "Butch" Schoenfuss also decided to offer carry out. He said they were pretty busy on Friday with their fish fry.