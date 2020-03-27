You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Residents show up for local businesses, but for how long?
0 comments

Residents show up for local businesses, but for how long?

TinCAN Roadhouse

TinCAN Roadhouse owner Candi Lucksted has been blown away by the generosity of the community supporting her business after closing the dining area, but she wonders how long it can last.

 Christina Lieffring

RACINE COUNTY — Natalie Salinas, co-owner of Olde Madrid, 418 6th St., and her husband Manny Salinas have been overwhelmed by the community support during the COVID-19 outbreak. 

Olde Madrid, which is on its 13th year in Downtown Racine, usually has a long wait for dinner service on the weekends. Although they had to close their dining hall and switch to curbside pick-up and delivery, they still had a long waiting list.

"The response has been wonderful," Natalie said. "My husband (Manny, Olde Madrid co-owner and chef) almost cried the other day because he was on a delivery and someone gave him a $20 tip."

The Salinases are close with other Downtown business owners, who have pulled together to help each other get through the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. 

"We commiserate with each other and tell each other, 'Hey, hang in there,'" Natalie said. "We’re all in it together, which is a good feeling because we want them to succeed and vice versa."

Across Racine County, mom-and-pop restaurants saw their curbs lined up with customers trying to keep their favorite places afloat during this trying time. While the support is a big help, it's nowhere near venues' normal income levels. It's unknown how much longer COVID-19 precautions will affect the economy so it's hard for business owners to know if they'll be able to weather the storm.

"It’s a wonderful feeling when people want to support you," Natalie said. "We want to still be here when this is all over with."

Should I stay open or should I close?

TinCAN Roadhouse owner Candi Lucksted celebrated the one-year anniversary of when she bought the bar/restaurant and banquet hall on Jan. 15 this year. Only a few weeks later, she had to close the dining hall to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

She weighed whether she wanted to offer take-out. It could help keep TinCAN, 20715 Durand Ave., open but she was afraid of a customer or employee being exposed to the coronavirus. 

"I would feel devastated if I felt like, by us staying open and doing the best we can, if someone does become sick," she said. "I don’t want the business to be associated with that either."

But she had staff who needed income and a whole bunch of food prepped for St. Patrick's day. She did some research online about the virus — how it spreads and what precautions to take — and she decided to offer curbside take-out.

The turnout from the community far exceeded what she expected. Not only have people been ordering food, they've tipped generously, leaving $20 or $30 in tips for a $10 sandwich, asking her to share those tips with all the staff on duty. 

"Its just beyond incredible how many people are trying to do the right thing," Lucksted said. "It's keeping a few people employed, it's keeping a little money going to our staff so they can pay their bills, buy their groceries and support their families."

Lucksted wonders how much longer people can afford to go out of their way to support restaurants?

"Obviously people aren’t going to be able to afford getting carryout for weeks, months to come. We can see these people have the means or are using the means they have but there’s going to come a time where their means are limited," Lucksted said. "I fear that can’t last for long."

Hurting some more than others

Although the much-appreciated support from customers was better than expected, Lucksted estimated she's earned about 40% of what she would expect to earn during normal times. A big part of that, she said, is she's still missing out on alcohol sales.

Down the road at Old Settlers Bowling Center, 1500 15th St., co-owner Robert "Butch" Schoenfuss also decided to offer carry out. He said they were pretty busy on Friday with their fish fry.

"Some people are giving us orders to keep us in business, some are ordering because they are tired of cooking their own meals," Schoenfuss said.

But it's not enough to make up for lost bowling, dining and alcohol revenue. He estimated that last week the business earned about 10-15% of what it would normally. He's only able to keep on five of his 20 employees.

"This whole world is not easy right now, it's not just us," he said. "Our customer base has been very nice to us."

On Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers announced a "Safer at Home" order that went into effect on Wednesday morning. While places that provide food are exempt, the order could further reduce the number of people out and about supporting local businesses.

Old Settlers Bowling Center, which has been open for 30 years, still has mortgage payments and insurance to keep up. Schoenfuss, like a lot of people at this point, is trying to stay hopeful but doesn't know what the future will bring.

"We made it thru 9/11, made it through the banking crisis and we might not make it through this one," he said, then reconsidered. "We're working with our bank so there’s a good chance we’ll be able to work through this."

Coronavirus in Racine County: Here's what you need to know

Stay up-to-date on the latest Racine County coronavirus coverage.

+2
Why 'Safer at Home' is being ordered when Wisconsin still has fewer than 500 cases
Local News

Why 'Safer at Home' is being ordered when Wisconsin still has fewer than 500 cases

  • Adam Rogan
  • 8

Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said Tuesday: "If we continue on our current path without implementing Stay at Home to Flatten the Curve, the models show us that we would likely have 22,000 Wisconsinites who are positive for COVID-19 by April 8, and an estimated 440 to 1,500 deaths. This means thousands of Wisconsinites would need hospitalization, and we would exceed our current hospital bed capacity.”

+2
Area officers, deputies to enforce 'Safer at Home' order; focus on crowds, flagrant violations
Local News

Area officers, deputies to enforce 'Safer at Home' order; focus on crowds, flagrant violations

  • Alyssa Mauk
  • 22

Law enforcement will not be randomly stopping vehicles to ask where they are going, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office. Law enforcement is more likely to intervene if there are crowds, flagrant violations or employees being asked to report to work in-person where the business is not supposed to be open or appropriate social distancing precautions are not taking place. 

Grocers working hard to keep up
Money

Grocers working hard to keep up

  • Michael Burke
  • 2

RACINE COUNTY — Thursday evening at Festival Foods, 5740 Washington Ave., the bulk food dispensers were noticeably absent, the salad/hot bar d…

+2
Eight COVID-19 cases confirmed so far in Wisconsin; closest case to Racine County is in Waukesha
Local News

Eight COVID-19 cases confirmed so far in Wisconsin; closest case to Racine County is in Waukesha

  • Journal Times staff and Lee Newspapers
  • 5

The Town of Waterford has encouraged voters to request absentee ballots at www.myvote.wi.gov prior to April 2nd, rather than voting in-person. "Our election workers will assist you along with doing the best they can to keep the election facility as clean and safe as possible. Extra efforts will be taken to wipe down voting booths and election equipment throughout the day. We plan to have a hand sanitizing station set up at the polls and are requesting that you use this prior to entering the voting area."

"The response has been wonderful. My husband almost cried the other day because he was on a delivery and someone gave him a $20 tip."

Natalie Salinas, co-owner of Olde Madrid

Quote
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Christina Lieffring covers the City of Racine and the City of Burlington and is a not-bad photographer. In her spare time she tries to keep her plants and guinea pigs alive and happy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News