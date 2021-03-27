Residents displaced after fire reveals electrical problems in Racine apartment building

RACINE — Ten people were displaced from an apartment building Saturday after fire broke out and emergency responders found other potential safety issues in the building.

Racine Fire Department Capt. Craig Ford said crews found a “compromised electrical system,” and ordered power shut off to the two-story building at 800 College Ave.

Ford said 10 people had been living in the six-unit apartment building, but none were injured in the fire.

Firefighters were dispatched about 9 a.m. and found a fire that had broken out in the kitchen of one of the apartments. The building was evacuated, and the fire was extinguished quickly.

While investigating the cause of the fire, officials found an electrical problem that constituted “a life safety concern,” Ford said. WE Energies was called to disconnect electric and gas service to the building.

The American Red Cross was assisting the 10 people displaced from the apartment building, officials said.

