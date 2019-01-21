RACINE — With more snow expected between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, the Racine Fire Department is asking residents to clear away snow that could block fire hydrants.
Snow can get in the way of firefighters who are trying to quickly access fire hydrants. So fire officials are asking people to clear the area around hydrants in front of or near their properties in case firefighters need access in the event of a fire.
“We are asking for the snow within 3 feet around the hydrant be removed to facilitate quicker access to water that is used for firefighting,” said Lt. John Magnus of the Fire Department's Fire Prevention Bureau. “While we do have a 500-gallon tank on our fire engines, this water only last a couple of minutes while fighting a fire.”
As residents dig out from the weekend snow, another storm system heading toward Wisconsin could drop as much as 4 inches of snow in Racine County, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Sarah Marquardt.
Starting at about noon Tuesday, 1 to 3 inches of heavy, wet snow will begin falling in the City of Racine while 2 to 4 inches are expected toward the western end of the county. There is also the potential for freezing rain in the city, which could result in less snow.
Precipitation is expected to continue Tuesday night and be mostly over by midnight, though there is a chance light snow could continue into the Wednesday morning commute.
The storm could also drop up to 5 inches of snow in the metro Milwaukee area and 7 inches in the Madison area.
The weather could have an affect on scheduled events in the area. On Monday afternoon, Racine County Clerk Wendy Christensen issued an alert advising that a decision is expected about 2 p.m. Tuesday as to whether the County Board and committee meetings scheduled for Tuesday night will be held or postponed.
The new weather system comes on the heels of Saturday's snowstorm, which blanketed some areas of Racine County with more than 10 inches of snow.
More safety tips
Though more winter weather may tempt some residents to turn to supplemental heating sources, the Fire Department is asking residents to only use space heaters while they are awake as they are susceptible to starting fires, particularly when left unattended at night. This could be especially important on Thursday and Friday, when temperatures may dip below zero, fire officials said.
“Also, remember that ovens and stoves are not designed to heat your home, condo or apartment,” Magnus said.
Anyone with questions about winter fire safety can contact the Fire Prevention Bureau at 262-635-7915.
