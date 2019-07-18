CALEDONIA — It isn’t possible to make everyone happy.
After more than a dozen residents spoke up at a Monday meeting, criticizing a general plan that would bring more amenities and people to Crawford Park, several Village Board members took the opportunity to plead with those same residents to get involved in local government.
It’s a burden felt by many municipal leaders: that the residents who show up to their meetings are often critical after missing out on earlier opportunities to contribute to the plan — opportunities that critics say were poorly advertised.
“We love citizen involvement,” Trustee Fran Martin said. “The worst thing, for us (on the Village Board) is to get citizen involvement only at the end, people saying ‘We hate what you did,’” like what was happening Monday. “There is opportunity for you to come in and give input on what you want.”
“Nobody here is trying to jam something down your throats and give you something that you hate,” added Village President Jim Dobbs. “If you don’t like dog parks, come and say so. If you get outvoted because more people like it, then so be it. But take part in it, be civically active. Don’t just come when you want to complain about something. Join in.”
The residents had the Village Board’s ear, sharing concerns about noise, too much traffic in a quiet neighborhood filled with families, safety worries surrounding a proposed beer garden, etc.
Voting to approve the plan or send it back to the Parks and Recreation Commission had been scheduled for Monday’s Village Board meeting, but the vote did not occur.
Preceding the meeting, a closed session was held during which the board agreed to make an offer to purchase 9.3 acres adjacent to Crawford Park. While the village waits to hear back on its offer, and to address objections brought forward Monday, the plan has been sent back to committee.
Building out Crawford Park has long been on the minds of village officials, especially since there is a tentative plan to build a new police station adjacent to Village Hall, which was completed in summer 2017. If that happens, it would be a similar situation to the Village of Mount Pleasant, where the municipal building and police station share a parking lot.
What are their concerns?
Everyone who spoke against the project Monday was concerned about floods of drivers that they believe would detriment the safety of the neighborhood. If the proposed plan was followed, an eastern exit onto Sunshine Lane, a dead end street that starts on the south side of 4½ Mile Road, would be added to the park.
“Our roads would absolutely become dangerous,” said Barbara Hyttel, who lives on nearby Secretariat Lane.
Other critiques came forward, conflicting with suggestions that other village residents had proposed and endorsed at other meetings months prior.
Kay Haishuk didn’t like the idea of a dog park. “I don’t want people coming from all other areas to come up here to walk their dogs and all this other stuff,” she said. “If you keep building this up, it’s not going to be this beautiful, quiet, safe neighborhood. It’s going to be people coming from Racine and all over the place.”
Fifteen-year-old Cayenne Meisterheim was afraid that a beer garden would be unsafe, especially with its proximity to the kid-friendly neighborhood. Trustee Tom Weatherston, a new appointee to the Parks Commission, also wasn’t sold on the idea of a beer garden, noting that he didn’t want the village to compete with local bars.
Meisterheim, along with her neighbors Tim Burke and Tom Dovorany, were concerned about noise pollution and traffic that could result from the amphitheater, another idea Weatherston wasn’t sold on.
“The amphitheater I think is ridiculous … the worst possible choice you could have made,” Dovorany said. “Who are you serving? Who are you trying to attract? … This is a really crappy idea.”
Burke said the plan would create “a human carnival” and that the location is too far to the east “to serve all of Caledonia.”
Comments like that stirred Dobbs to place a call to action on his constituents: “As it (Crawford Park) is growing, we do want people’s input. Every year we have openings on the Parks Commission and other commissions in this village … Please look at the postings, look at the website, get involved.”
Still, Crawford Park will likely remain a point of contention for years to come. The plan, if/when it gets approved, would be a nonbinding guide. Actually putting stuff there will take time and money.
Dobbs estimates it will take decades until the park, whatever the plan, could be full.
