TOWN OF BURLINGTON — Melting snow and freezing temperatures created danger for drivers and emergency personnel on roads across southeast Wisconsin Thursday. But teamwork, from emergency personnel and civilians, helped ensure safety, and even saved a life.
The black ice was so bad near the Bohners Lake area that a Burlington Rescue Squad ambulance was sliding on the roads, even after it was parked.
A crew of three emergency medical technicians were responding to a call for an individual who had fallen at around 7 a.m. But when they got close to the residence, the EMTs realized they were going to need a little extra help, Jeffrey Koenen, an advanced EMT from Burlington Rescue Squad, said.
They called Racine County dispatch, and responders from the Town of Burlington Fire Department arrived on scene to help transfer the person who had fallen into the vehicle safely. And the Town of Burlington Highway Department wasn’t far behind, quickly salting the nearby road to provide safe driving conditions, and providing extra salt so that the ambulance could exit the driveway without sliding again.
“Especially with the smaller communities, when we call for an assist, you are guaranteed to get the bodies you need, because we work so closely together,” Koenen said.
In a Facebook post, published Thursday morning, Burlington Rescue thanked all of those who came together to help out.
“TEAMWORK!!! Without any one part: Dispatch, TOBFD, TOB Highway and BRS, the call may have gone south quickly,” the post read.
Just to the south of the Bohners Lake area, a 19-year-old driver’s vehicle slid off of Highway W and crashed into the Fox River before sunrise on Thursday, according to a report by the Kenosha News. The driver was able to escape the vehicle, but was stuck on the ice in the middle of the river for more than 30 minutes, the Kenosha News reported.
The teenager was reportedly able to get the attention of a plow driver and another motorist, who teamed up to throw him a rope and pull him to safety.
"He was very lucky today," Wheatland Fire Chief Louis Denko told the Kenosha News.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.