Rerouting Highway 32 so it doesn't include Main Street could help Downtown, but it'll be costly

The goal was to increase the public’s use of businesses on Main Street by creating a welcoming environment where people did not feel like they were shopping and dining next to an autobahn. But to achieve all of this, it would be necessary to reroute Highway 32. The Wisconsin DOT has certain requirements for highways that would not be met under the new reimagined Main Street

Options for Highway 32

The city hired Strand Associates to analyze the situation and make a recommendation for rerouting Highway 32 off of Main Street.

The study indicated while Highway 32 could be rerouted down Lake or Wisconsin avenues. Both of those options would cost time and money, especially because those streets would need some construction to accommodate tractor-trailers.

Wisconsin Avenue in particular would need $1.9 million in construction to accommodate the shift to highway status. “So that got our attention,” Rooney said.

Lake Avenue would need about $500,000 in construction to accommodate tractor trailers in order to receive highway status.

The Marquette Street route, in contrast, would only need a change in signs and pavement markings — affordable and fast.