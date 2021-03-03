Republicans want Wisconsin to fund opening schools now; state says money is needed for return to normal later

Wisconsin Republicans are wondering why the state hasn’t spent COVID-19 relief funds for schools quicker. They have also increased calls for the majority of schools that have been at least partially in-person to be prioritized for funding above the few urban school districts that have been almost entirely teaching remotely.

The state’s public education agency has said it is aiming to not rush out funds. It’s holding back money — as it is allowed to under the $2.2 trillion federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act — to help with transitioning and rebuilding after the pandemic, preparing for spikes in mental health needs and for heightened hygiene protocols to continue into the 2021-22 school year.

The Department of Public Instruction remains forward-looking with that funding, rather than seeking to immediately fund getting schools back open as Republicans advocate. Conservatives have repeatedly cited feared harm to education, mental health and social growth with some students remaining home, while Democrats have been more likely to favor local decision-making for school-opening decisions regardless of if they are in-person or virtual.