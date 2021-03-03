Republicans want Wisconsin to fund opening schools now; state says money is needed for return to normal later

Wisconsin Republicans are wondering why the state hasn’t spent COVID-19 relief funds for schools quicker. They have also increased calls for the majority of schools that have been at least partially in-person to be prioritized for funding above the few urban school districts that have been almost entirely teaching remotely.
The state’s public education agency has said it is aiming to not rush out funds. It’s holding back money — as it is allowed to under the $2.2 trillion federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act — to help with transitioning and rebuilding after the pandemic, preparing for spikes in mental health needs and for heightened hygiene protocols to continue into the 2021-22 school year.
The Department of Public Instruction remains forward-looking with that funding, rather than seeking to immediately fund getting schools back open as Republicans advocate. Conservatives have repeatedly cited feared harm to education, mental health and social growth with some students remaining home, while Democrats have been more likely to favor local decision-making for school-opening decisions regardless of if they are in-person or virtual.
“The impact of COVID-19 will go beyond this school year, and these funds are critical to addressing this,” DPI said in a letter, responding to concerns raised by U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis. “Learning was disrupted and student mental health and social and emotional well-being was impacted. As schools look to address the needs arising from those disruptions, and the likelihood for continued infection control and mitigation measures through the next school year, they are making budgetary and spending decisions based on both immediate and longer-term needs as the law allows.”
Rewarding vs. not punishing
While Republicans have never said they’re looking to punish school districts that weren’t in-person, state Rep. Jeremy Thiesfeldt, R-Fond du Lac, said during a Monday press conference that he wanted the state to “reward” districts that had been in-person.
“I struggle to understand why we would not reward those schools teachers and communities that have selflessly sacrificed, put themselves and their families at risk, so that their students could receive a higher-quality educational experience,” said Thiesfeldt, a retired teacher.
Without a veto-proof vote in the Legislature and especially without all Republicans showing support — 52 out of 80 Republican state representatives and senators signed a letter asking Evers to prioritize funding for in-person schools — there’s little chance the attempt to have school districts that have been in-person prioritized for funding will succeed.
“It’s out of the question,” Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday when asked about the GOP request. “It costs money to do it virtually. It costs money to do it in-person.”
The majority of school districts are in-person at least some of the time, with the few that remain entirely virtual — namely Milwaukee Public Schools and public schools in Madison, after Racine Unified reopened school buildings for students Monday — on track to open buildings in the next five weeks.
The money that has been distributed so far is required, under Wisconsin statute, to be based on need as identified by the traditional Title I, which prioritizes school districts with higher need based on poverty rate as well as based on population. This includes districts such as Racine Unified and Milwaukee Public Schools.
“Ninety percent of the funds under (the CARES Act’s education funds) are required to be given out under the Title I formula established in the Elementary and Secondary Education Act, which is a poverty and population formula. States do not have the authority to condition the federal formula and must allocate at least ninety percent of the funds according to this formula,” DPI wrote in its response to Steil.
Steil questions state decisions
Last week, Steil raised questions about how Wisconsin was spending the millions provided via the CARES Act’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, considering how millions haven’t been spent yet.
“Congress has appropriated billions of dollars for schools to safely reopen, yet in states like Wisconsin, nearly one year later, millions of dollars have yet to be spent,” he said in a statement.
The Department of Public Instruction replied to Steil’s questions, rejecting several of the claims.
Steil asked: “Why has there been such a delay in LEAs (Local Education Agencies, i.e. school districts) using the funds they have been allocated?” DPI replied: “There has been no delay.”
Primarily, the plan is to use the funds slowly.
Wisconsin’s first and second batch of educational relief funds (the second batch alone is nearly $700 million) linked to CARES don’t expire until Sept. 30, 2022, and Sept. 30, 2023, respectively.
“In your letter,” DPI wrote in its response to Steil, “you expressed concern that only 50 percent of the dollars available have been spent. The DPI is receiving additional claims regularly and we are now through 12 months of the 30-month period of eligibility for these funds, representing 40 percent of the available time frame.”