Republicans want cleaner gasoline mandate affecting Racine, Kenosha, Milwaukee temporarily dropped

Wisconsin Republicans are pressuring the federal government to drop a mandate that requires gasoline sold in southeastern Wisconsin to be of a cleaner blend, which potentially could make gas slightly cheaper but also worsen air quality.

In six southeastern Wisconsin counties — Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Washington and Waukesha — the Environmental Protection Agency mandates the gasoline sold to be "reformulated gasoline," which the EPA says is "blended to burn more cleanly than conventional gasoline and to reduce smog-forming and toxic pollutants in the air we breathe."

As gasoline prices nationwide continue to break records, Wisconsin Republicans want that mandate dropped.

History

The mandate was approved in 1990 under President George H.W. Bush, with a pilot program beginning in 1995. It formally launched in its current form in 2000 under President Bill Clinton.

Despite the RFG mandate only being in place in fewer than 100 of the country's 3,006 counties, reformulated gas accounts for about one-fourth of all American gasoline sold, according to the EPA. That's because the mandate is in place in major metro areas — i.e. areas where smog could become a major problem — such as around Milwaukee, Chicago, Los Angeles, Baltimore, Philadelphia and New York.

"Those areas that require reformulated gasoline are the places getting hit the hardest," Patrick De Haan, an analyst with GasBuddy, told WISN-TV (Channel 12) last week.

De Haan tweeted Wednesday that "US gasoline inventories down nearly 1 billion gallons from one year ago."

To the EPA

A letter signed by more than 40 Wisconsin Republican state legislators urged EPA Administrator Michael W. Regan to at least temporarily repeal the RFG mandate, as it pushes gasoline prices in six southeastern Wisconsin counties about 40 cents higher than they are to the north and west.

There is a recent precedent for such a waiver. The RFG mandate for 12 states was waived for three weeks in May last year amid a gas shortage in the southeastern United States.

The letter, sent Tuesday, reads in part:

"We understand the Environment (sic) Protection Agency has the authority to waive this federal regulation if the administrator finds that: 1. Extreme and unusual fuels (sic) supply circumstances exist that prevent the distribution of an adequate supply of fuel to consumers, 2. such extreme and usual (sic) circumstances are the result of a natural disaster or similar event that could not reasonably have been foreseen or prevented and not because of the lack of prudent planning on the part of supplies; and 3. it is in the public interest to grant the waiver.

"With the pandemic, swelling prices due to inflation, the war in Ukraine, and President (Joe) Biden's Executive Orders impacting the oil and gas industries, we feel all three exceptions have been met, giving the EPA the ability to authorize a waiver of the RFG requirements."

Two of the lead signers of the letter come from Racine County: Assembly Speaker Robin Vos of Rochester and state Sen. Van Wanggaard of Racine, as well as Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu of Oostburg.

The air we breathe

If the RFG mandate in southeastern Wisconsin is dropped, public health could suffer.

“Air quality has improved in Wisconsin since the passage of the Clean Air Act, but we need to continue to enforce the rules that have led to these improvements and go further to reduce air pollution which still causes too many health issues in our state,” Chelsea Chandler, the climate, energy & air program director for Clean Wisconsin, told the Wisconsin Examiner, a progressive online news outlet. "We often get stuck in a trap of thinking that pollution control is costly and doing nothing is cheaper. But that’s false; doing nothing is very expensive. Smog contributes to many health problems, such as asthma and other lung diseases, and those come with health costs — from treatment and hospital expenses to lost workdays and deaths."

