Republicans Vos, Wanggaard divided on proposed 4 a.m. DNC bar closing time

This week is a key week for state legislators, who are taking up a number of bills. Among those could be a proposal to allow bars to stay open longer during the Democratic National Convention, which takes place this July in Milwaukee.
The proposal, Assembly Bill 869, unanimously passed through the Assembly’s Committee on State Affairs but still needs approval from the whole Assembly as well as the state Senate.
The convention takes place July 13-16 at the Fiserv Forum, the Milwaukee Bucks’ home arena. The extended bar closing time would run through July 17, although municipalities would still need to approve the extended hours.
But opinions are mixed.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said: “I’m a general supporter of that, not from the standpoint that I want to go out and drink until 4 in the morning. Having been to a convention, no alcohol and no fun really happens inside the convention hall. Then you get out at midnight and people want to be able to go out and socialize.”
Vos said that often guests are not driving themselves, they are riding together on a bus back to their hotels. He underscored the point that the bill doesn’t automatically allow bars to stay open until 4 a.m.; municipalities would still need to approve the extended hours.
He is hopeful it will make it through the Assembly, but he didn’t know about the Senate.
Dan Housh, a legislative aide for state Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Somers, said that McGuire expects “broad bipartisan support in the Legislature for it.”
But State Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, a retired Racine police officer, said he doesn’t support a 4 a.m. bar closing time during the DNC.
“I spent a lot of my career already dealing with alcohol and people driving. I’ve done a lot of legislation with alcohol and people driving. Why would I want to extend another two hours especially from 2 to 4 o’clock in the morning for people to get more inebriated so they can drive even drunker?”
You have free articles remaining.
If the bill was limited just to people inside the convention center, Wanggaard said, that would be different. But it was first extended to 14 counties and now is proposed for the entire state.
Wanggaard said it also would be different if the bill allowed later bar closings only at hotels for guests who wouldn’t be driving.
“We are talking about people with their sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth drunk driving and we cannot fix that,” Wanggaard said. “Why make it worse?”
Other states have done it
McGuire supports the measure, Housh said, although the Democrat who represents part of southeast Racine County has concerns about possible increased alcohol consumption. However, Housh pointed out that both Pennsylvania and Ohio allowed bars to stay open later in 2016 when Philadelphia and Cleveland hosted the Democratic and Republican national conventions, respectively.
Meg Andrietsch, the chair of the Democratic Party of Racine County and secretary of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, said she doesn’t have strong opinions on the proposal for the DNC, but said it would be nice for those attending the convention.
She has been to three national conventions and said they usually don’t get done at the main convention center until about 11 p.m. and it takes about 90 minutes just to get out of there.
“By the time you get to where you are going, it’s 1 a.m.,” Andrietsch said. “You are there all day and it’s nice to afterward have an adult beverage with your friends.”
Journal Times Reporter Adam Rogan contributed to this report.
