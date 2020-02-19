Republicans Vos, Wanggaard divided on proposed 4 a.m. DNC bar closing time

He is hopeful it will make it through the Assembly, but he didn’t know about the Senate.

Dan Housh, a legislative aide for state Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Somers, said that McGuire expects “broad bipartisan support in the Legislature for it.”

But State Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, a retired Racine police officer, said he doesn’t support a 4 a.m. bar closing time during the DNC.

“I spent a lot of my career already dealing with alcohol and people driving. I’ve done a lot of legislation with alcohol and people driving. Why would I want to extend another two hours especially from 2 to 4 o’clock in the morning for people to get more inebriated so they can drive even drunker?”

If the bill was limited just to people inside the convention center, Wanggaard said, that would be different. But it was first extended to 14 counties and now is proposed for the entire state.

Wanggaard said it also would be different if the bill allowed later bar closings only at hotels for guests who wouldn’t be driving.

“We are talking about people with their sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth drunk driving and we cannot fix that,” Wanggaard said. “Why make it worse?”

Other states have done it