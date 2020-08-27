Republicans craft their own police reform bills after ignoring governor's call for special session

MADISON — Some Wisconsin Republicans have countered Gov. Tony Evers’ call for a special session of the Legislature to pass a package of police reform bills.
State Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, is one of the authors of the GOP package, although he said that some of these bills have been years in the making and are less of a “knee-jerk reaction” than those included in the governor’s request. Although Wanggaard said that Republicans have “been having very good conversations” with the governor’s office on his package.
One of the Republican proposals would ban the use of chokeholds in Wisconsin in a modified form of the ban proposed by Evers and Wisconsin’s Legislative Black Caucus. Another of Wanggaard’s proposed bills would created Community Oriented Policing grants could bring COP Houses to other Wisconsin cities, modeled after Racine’s program that has garnered international attention.
On Wednesday, Wanggaard and state Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, presented the eight-bill package titled “Public Safety PACT.”
Among the bills is one that would establish an “Independent Use of Force Review Advisory Board” that would “investigate and learn from certain police use of force incidents.”
It would be modeled after the National Transportation Safety Board, a board that “investigates every civil aviation accident in the U.S. and significant accidents in other modes of transportation. Based on their investigative findings and special studies, the board makes recommendations aimed at preventing future accidents.”
Wanggaard said that this proposed Use of Force Review Advisory Board has 2 to 3 years of planning behind it.
One of the many demands made by protesters over the past few months, in addition to banning dangerous use of force tactics like chokeholds, has been for improved independent review of police uses of force that would take the review process out of the hands of traditional law enforcement.
Another accountability bill included in Public Safety PACT would include “whistleblower protections for officers who report use of force incidents,” a bill that Wanggaard’s statement said “is modified from a recommendation by Governor Evers and the Legislative Black Caucus.”
One other bill, also co-sponsored by state Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, would increase community involvement in the police and fire commissions of Milwaukee and Madison.
The Community Orientated Policing bill would create a $600,000 grant program that would allow COP Houses to be set up in cities with populations above 60,000, modeling the program after the the philosophy already entwined in the Racine Police Department.
Three other bills in Public Safety Pact are modified versions of bills from Evers and the Legislative Black Caucus. They are:
- Require law enforcement entities to have a link on their website to request each department’s use of force policy, and all requests must be fulfilled for free within three days.
- Require “the Wisconsin Department of Justice to publish an annual report on law enforcement use of force incidents.”
- Banning the use of chokeholds by Wisconsin law enforcement, although Wanggaard noted that chokeholds are rarely-if-ever used in any Wisconsin law enforcement agency. “We don’t train that. We have never trained in that.”
The reason that Wanggaard did not directly support Evers’ proposal was that three of the bills “were absolute non-starters,” according to Wanggaard’s chief of staff Scott Kelly. Those three bills were:
- A ban on no-knock search warrants, which have grown in controversy since Breonna Taylor was shot and killed when a no-knock search warrant was carried out on her Louisville apartment in March 13.
- An additional eight hours of annual training for police on de-escalation; Wanggaard’s opposition, according to Kelly, was that officers already receive approximately 170 hours of trainings annually.
- A bill that would allow for civil suits to be filed “for false calls to police,” meaning that people could be fined up to $250 if they called police on someone else if they had the intent to “unlawfully discriminate” against them or cause that person to be humiliated or if the call would “damage a person’s reputation,” among other reasons. That proposed bill came after several
- where people of color have had 911 called on them when they had done no wrong.
Slowness decried
A lack of reform to police has been a major talking point among Black Lives Matter protesters. When massive destructive protests broke out in 1968 following the killing of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
, the landmark Civil Rights Act of 1968 was fast-tracked by Congress. After massive destructive protests broke out following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May, little massive change has been implemented outside of Minneapolis, which may be disbanding its police force as it entirely exists.
However, that plan to rebuild public safety in Minneapolis hit a road block earlier this month when a city commission blocked the City Council from pushing forward with its mission, showing that the disbanding is no longer moving forward with the pace it had before.On Monday, Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes tried to call the Wisconsin Legislature into a special session to pass a package of police reform bills.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, soon after said he would be forming a task force to analyze these issues. Some Democrats said that a task force would just waste more time considering prior research into the problems and the bills already proposed; Barnes said in a tweet that Vos’ task force was a “cop out.”
In a statement, Wanggaard said “The overwhelming majority of law enforcement officers do an outstanding job. It’s important to remember, and to say, that. That doesn’t mean policing can’t be improved. The breakdown in trust didn’t occur overnight in some communities, and it won’t be fixed overnight. By increasing accountability, transparency and community involvement, more people will be able to see that good, quality policing is in every community’s best interest.”
