Republicans craft their own police reform bills after ignoring governor's call for special session

MADISON — Some Wisconsin Republicans have countered Gov. Tony Evers’ call for a special session of the Legislature to pass a package of police reform bills.

State Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, is one of the authors of the GOP package, although he said that some of these bills have been years in the making and are less of a “knee-jerk reaction” than those included in the governor’s request. Although Wanggaard said that Republicans have “been having very good conversations” with the governor’s office on his package.

One of the Republican proposals would ban the use of chokeholds in Wisconsin in a modified form of the ban proposed by Evers and Wisconsin’s Legislative Black Caucus. Another of Wanggaard’s proposed bills would created Community Oriented Policing grants could bring COP Houses to other Wisconsin cities, modeled after Racine’s program that has garnered international attention.

On Wednesday, Wanggaard and state Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, presented the eight-bill package titled “Public Safety PACT.”

Among the bills is one that would establish an “Independent Use of Force Review Advisory Board” that would “investigate and learn from certain police use of force incidents.”