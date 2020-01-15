Republican Sen. Ron Johnson said he fears 'Democrats will destroy this country'

MILWAUKEE — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, has expressed a fear that "Democrats will destroy this country."

During remarks at a Donald Trump campaign rally Tuesday in Milwaukee, Johnson's statement was met with cheers from some 10,000 conservative supporters filling the seats at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, 400 W. Kilbourn Ave.

That's because distrust of the Democratic party is perhaps the highest it's ever been among conservatives, especially among Trump supporters.

Johnson's alignment with Trump, becoming one of the president's right hand men by supporting him throughout the impeachment process, has endeared him to No. 45.

During the rally, Trump called Johnson "a great guy."

In return, Johnson said, “2020 is when we’re really going to assemble the Trump Party.”

Really concerned

“We’re not angry. We’re a little concerned,” Johnson said Tuesday. “When we listen to the Democratic presidential candidates, we get really concerned.”

The Minnesota native and manufacturing CEO from Oshkosh was elected in 2010 and aligned himself with the Tea Party and promised decreases in federal spending.

