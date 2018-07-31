KENOSHA — The Republican Party of Kenosha County is planning to host a debate for candidates for the Republican nomination for the 1st Congressional District. The debate is scheduled to take place from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 2, at Gateway Technical College’s Madrigrano Auditorium, 3520 30th Ave., Kenosha. Doors are scheduled to open at 6:30 p.m.
Candidates Nick Polce, a security analyst and former Green Beret from Lake Geneva, and Kevin Adam Steen, an engineer and evangelical Christian from Burlington, have confirmed their attendance. Janesville resident Bryan Steil, a former aide to House Speaker Paul Ryan and a member of the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents is invited, but has not yet confirmed his attendance.
The Republican Party of Kenosha County made no mention of the attendance of the other two candidates running in the Aug. 14 primary: Paul Nehlen, a businessman from Delavan who has received criticism for racist statements attributed to him; and Jeremy Ryan, a political instigator and marijuana advocate from Madison.
Scheduled to moderate the debate is Len Iaquinta, interview host on local Wisconsin Public Radio affiliate WGTD’s “Community Matters.”
Questions for the candidates can be submitted to the Republican Party of Kenosha County at kenoshacountygop@gmail.com.
The debate is open to the public and free tickets are available at EventBrite.com.
For more information, contact the RPKC at kenoshacountygop@gmail.com or 262-697-6144.
