Republican leaders push back on Biden's assertions of 'systemic racism' in America

Asked Thursday if he believes systemic racism exists and is a problem that needs to continue to be addressed, U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., told The Journal Times: “I do not believe America is an inherently racist country, but I’m well aware that some people have a very tough hand of cards dealt to them in life. That’s why I believe we need to make sure folks have opportunity to find that success.

“That’s why I’m a strong believer in School Choice, which gives individuals a hand up regardless of the ZIP code they’re born into. It’s one of the reasons I’ve been so vocal about schools not being open for in-person learning because it has a detrimental impact on some of our most vulnerable in our community.”

Part of Steil’s statement is an echo of what Vice President Kamala Harris told “Good Morning America” on Thursday: “No, I don’t think America is a racist country but we also do have to speak truth about the history of racism in our country.”