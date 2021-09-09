Republican Kleefisch enters Wisconsin governor's race

BUTLER — Former Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch launched her campaign for governor on Thursday by likening herself to former President Donald Trump and deriding the Democratic incumbent as a weak failure.

The Republican, who had all but confirmed a gubernatorial run at a June event in Kenosha, told a couple hundred supporters at an envelope factory where her father used to work that if Trump could overcome the odds to win in 2016, “friends, we can do it. No more failed, incompetent and chaotic leadership.”

The race is a top priority for Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature but have been blocked by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. He’s vetoed Republican bills to make absentee voting more difficult, restricted access to abortions and prohibited enforcement of any future federal gun control laws.

Kleefisch promised to sign the election bills into law on her first day in office.

Under a Republican governor, Democrats would not have the votes to stop the GOP agenda heading into the 2024 presidential election in the battleground state President Joe Biden narrowly won.