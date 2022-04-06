Republican-backed school board candidates have mixed results on Racine County's west end

Five of 10 school board candidates backed by Republicans in competitive elections in western Racine County won their respective elections Tuesday.

Republican strategists have aimed to launch a “red wave” with this year’s elections. Among the highest-profile proponents has been Republican gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch, who endorsed 48 school board candidates, an atypical step for a statewide candidate. In contrast, Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, didn’t endorse anyone.

Of the 48 that Kleefisch endorsed, 34 won, including eight incumbents, based on preliminary results.

Waterford

GOP-endorsed Heather Sackman took home the most votes in a three-way race for two seats in the Waterford Grade School District with 1,847 votes. In second with 1,576 was incumbent Ryan Koncki, who will hold onto his seat. Stephen Levas, a University of Wisconsin-Whitewater professor, lost with 1,396 votes.

“To those that supported me during this journey, your words of encouragement and positivity were inspirational,” Levas said in a statement after the results were announced. “Unfortunately, I came up short. But that is okay. Waterford is a strong community and I thank Ryan Koncki and Heather Sackman for running positive campaigns. Both of them care about Waterford and will do great things.”

In a statement of her own, Sackman said “I am so grateful to the WGSD voters for their confidence in my ability to help lead our school district into the future.”

In the Waterford High School District, incumbent Board President Michael Schoenfeld was re-elected to the board; he was endorsed by the Racine County GOP and received 2,281 votes, the second-most out of four candidates seeking three seats.

“Thank you to all who voted in yesterday’s election. I appreciate the opportunity to serve the community another 3 years,” he wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday morning.

But incumbent Nancy Klemko, who had a GOP endorsement, placed last out of the four candidates. She received 2,044 votes, just seven behind another GOP-backed candidate: Jeffrey Santaga, who received 2,051 votes.

Receiving the most votes by a large margin was Kelly Datka, who previously worked in the office of the high school.

“Having worked at the high school for a whole lot of years, the people who knew me knew I was there for the kids,” she said in a phone interview Wednesday. When asked what she wants to bring to the board and possibly change in the school, she replied: “What do I want to change? Not a ton. We’re doing a lot of things right ... What I want to make sure what doesn’t change is I want to stay student-focused.”

Raymond

Two school board elections in a row, in 2020 and 2021, nobody ran for open seats on the Raymond Elementary School Board.

That’s changed: Six people filed to run for two seats in the election that ended Tuesday. After a primary left just four people on the ballot, GOP-backed Gwen Keller won the most votes while incumbent Janell Wise retained her seat with 478.

Art Binhack, also nominated by the Racine County Republican Party, placed third with 464 votes and did not win a seat. Placing fourth was Jillian Berman with 334 votes.

Keller and Binhack had collaborated to push Berman to withdraw her candidacy when they found that Berman was not yet living at her Raymond address; they were unsuccessful, and Berman remained on the ballot. She and her family had intended to move into a newly built home in Raymond months ago, but construction delays forced the family to couch-surf in recent months.

Muskego-Norway

Racine-Kenosha Young Republicans campaigned on behalf of Laurie Kontney and Michael Jones for seats on the Muskego-Norway School Board, a district that crosses from Waukesha County into northwestern Racine County.

Kontney received the most votes, with 3,828, out of four candidates seeking two seats. Brett Hyde, an incumbent, kept his seat with 3,158 votes. Jones fell short with 3,047 votes. Unseated was Cassandra Baus, who received 2,939 votes.

In a Facebook post after her win was declared, Kontney said: “I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for all the help and support I have received during this campaign, and for my teammate Michael (Jones) who is an inspiration and good friend. I am so blessed to be a part of this community, and for all my friends that believed in me. Thanks for trusting in me and I will now work for the Muskego-Norway School District to the best of my ability with all your input and help. Thanks, and God bless!”

Burlington

GOP-backed candidates seeking seats on the Burlington Area School District were Aaron Melby and Ryan Mueller. Both lost to incumbents Kevin Bird and Barry Schmaling.

Scott Bauer of the Associated Press contributed to this report.

