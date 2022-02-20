Republican AG candidate tweets that deer hunters may be 'forced to invade’ Canada 'to restore liberty'

A leading Republican candidate for state attorney general said that Wisconsin should "invade" Canada amid protests over the country's vaccine mandates.

The candidate, former state Rep. Adam Jarchow, is among those supporting the "Freedom Convoy" that Canada's government is more forcefully cracking down on; more than 100 arrests have been reported since the protest began. The protesters have been opposing the country's vaccine mandates, and have been showing their opposition by shutting down border crossings and business around the capital, Ottawa.

While the protests have been centered around truckers who are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to exit and re-enter the country, the vast majority of Canadian truckers — as many as 90% — are vaccinated.

Jarchow tweeted Saturday: "If Canadian politicians keep this crap up, the deer hunters in WI will be forced to invade to restore liberty. Don’t test us!"

In the bid to unseat incumbent Josh Kaul, a Democrat, Jarchow is outraising the other Republican candidate for attorney general, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney.

As reported Feb. 15, Jarchow’s fundraising is outpacing Toney: Jarchow has added $100,000 to his war chest in the last month, his campaign said. Jarchow’s early-year haul is more than twice what Toney raised in the second half of 2021.

Toney, who has been in the race since April, raised about $43,000 between July and December and a total of $84,000 all of last year, according to campaign finance disclosures.

