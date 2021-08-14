Reports of sexual violence to Racine police fell during pandemic; reports to local support group increased

Family support

Maria kept her secret until the summer after she finished fifth grade. Her mental health had degenerated to the point she was considering suicide.

While she was thinking about harming herself, there was a program at her school about sexual abuse; students were advised to tell their parents or the authorities if they had been sexually abused.

Maria decided that was exactly what she was going to do.

“That was what pushed me to tell them,” she said. “It was really hard, but I decided to do it because there was really no other options anymore.

“I think I exhausted a lot of the ideas that I had and suicide was not the way out.”

Maria’s parents did not respond the way she thought they would.

“They were completely the opposite of what I imagined it to be in my head,” she said. “I thought it was going to be the worst situation of my life, and they were going to hate me forever.”

Instead, they told her how much they loved her, how they wished they had known sooner, and how sorry they were.