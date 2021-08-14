Reports of sexual violence to Racine police fell during pandemic; reports to local support group increased

RACINE — In terms of violent crime, sexual violence is in a category by itself.
Rates of sexual violence do not necessarily rise and fall with a bad economy, which can occur with other forms of violent crime. The rate of sexual violence cannot be as easily determined by adding up the number reported to the police because most sexual assaults are not reported. Only an estimated 1 in 3 sexual assaults are ever reported to the police, according to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network.
Determining the scope of the problem can be challenging.
Evidence of that: From 2019 to 2020, the number of sexual reports the Racine Police Department received fell from 148 to 95. However, the number of calls to the crisis line for BeLEAF Survivors, Inc. (the nonprofit formerly known as Sexual Assault Services of Racine County) doubled from 2019 to 2020.
Her story
Maria was sexually abused by a relative beginning in kindergarten and lasting through the first or second grade. It was years before she understood what happened to her.
“I told myself that I didn’t want to say anything because that was going to cause issues with my family,” said Maria, a Racine resident and entrepreneur who asked her last name not be used. “And I thought it was my fault and that nobody would believe me.”
So she kept it a secret for many years.
“There was a time where I told myself that I would take it to the grave,” Maria added. “Now, these are very deep thoughts that a child should not be having, but because I was in such a hard situation, those were my thoughts because I didn’t know what my options were.”
Prevalence
Maria’s experience highlights the complicating factors that make it difficult to pin down the scope of sexual violence, which largely goes unreported to the police.
The Racine Police Department received 144 reports of sexual assault in 2018, 148 reports in 2019, 95 reports in 2020, and 109 reports in the first six months of 2021.
However, that probably does not accurately reflect the sexual violence of those years.
Ian Henderson, policies and systems director at Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Violence, explained with sexual violence, reporting has a broader definition.
“If you’re only looking at those that are reported to law enforcement, you’ll be missing a significant piece of the full picture,” he said.
Organizations that study sexual violence instead try to capture the prevalence; that is, the actual rate that sexual violence occurs to try and determine the scope.
The federal National Intimate Partners and Sexual Violence Survey is just an example of the effort made by researchers to capture the prevalence of sexual violence, or the scope of the problem. In terms of the prevalence, NISVS estimates that 1 in 3 women and 1 in 6 men have experienced unwanted sexual contact in their lifetime.
Fear
According to Samantha Sustachek, program director for BeLEAF Survivors, there are a lot of reasons why a person might decide to not report sexual violence to the police.
“I think the most common one is they’re afraid no one is going to believe them,” Sustachek said.
Some victims of sexual assault do not always remember all the details of what happened; sometimes they might be embarrassed to talk about it; or they’re afraid they’ll be blamed for what happened because they were drinking or other circumstances.
Sustachek added: “Sometimes they’re afraid that they’ll be blamed for their own victimization.”
Sometimes, the victim just wants to put it all behind them — especially in light of the fact that a court case could take years.
“They just don’t want to have to keep thinking about it and remembering it,” Sustachek added.
For these and other reasons, the term “reporting” does not mean just reporting to the police. Someone who has been the victim of sexual violence may also report to friends, family or a program like BeLEAF.
Children who have been sexually abused may not report for years, and when they do finally speak of it, it is usually not to the police. This is known as “Delayed Disclosure,” which the think tank Child USA defines as “the phenomenon common to survivors of child sex abuse where individuals wait for years, often decades, before disclosing to others that they have been victims of abuse.”
A Child USA report stated: “While it may seem intuitive that a survivor would disclose abuse when it happened, data reveal a different reality. In a study of more than 1,000 survivors, the average age at the time of reporting child sex abuse was about 52 years.”
Family support
Maria kept her secret until the summer after she finished fifth grade. Her mental health had degenerated to the point she was considering suicide.
While she was thinking about harming herself, there was a program at her school about sexual abuse; students were advised to tell their parents or the authorities if they had been sexually abused.
Maria decided that was exactly what she was going to do.
“That was what pushed me to tell them,” she said. “It was really hard, but I decided to do it because there was really no other options anymore.
“I think I exhausted a lot of the ideas that I had and suicide was not the way out.”
Maria’s parents did not respond the way she thought they would.
“They were completely the opposite of what I imagined it to be in my head,” she said. “I thought it was going to be the worst situation of my life, and they were going to hate me forever.”
Instead, they told her how much they loved her, how they wished they had known sooner, and how sorry they were.
“I’m especially grateful for that situation because I know it’s not the same for everybody,” Maria said. “I know there are people out there who don’t receive support from their families and that makes it a million times harder to heal from abuse that profound.”
After many years, Maria reported the sexual abuse inflicted upon her to the police, with the support of her parents.
Her abuser had left the country many years before, but the report helped her get the initial services she needed to begin the healing process.
BeLEAF
In Racine, survivors of sexual assault and abuse can reach out to BeLEAF. No report to the police is required.
“We work with people who report (to law enforcement) and with people who don’t report,” Sustachek said.
Despite the up-and-down ticks of police reports, she noted BeLEAF is seeing about the same number of people for services.
She added that the nonprofit helps about 500 people a year in one service or another, and sometimes in multiple services.
Although the RPD had only 95 police reports during the pandemic-affected 2020 year, the requests for service at BeLEAF did not decrease. In fact, the calls to the crisis line practically doubled from 2019 to 2020.
“So we’re getting a lot more phone calls,” Sustachek said.
BeLEAF provides services such as a 24-hour crisis intervention line, which could lead to a person having long-term services, or they might see the person one time only. Long-term services include counseling, therapy and participation in a support group. There is no charge to survivors for services they receive.
“We respond to the hospital 24 hours a day. Crisis intervention, we might see someone one time and that’s it,” Sustachek said.
Programs
In terms of violent crime, advocates have called for more mental health services for people — especially children — who have childhood trauma stemming from abuse, living with someone with substance abuse issues and the trauma that comes from poverty, such as housing and food insecurity.
BeLEAF is the exception to the lack of services, Maria noted.
She received services from BeLEAF for years and credits the organization and its programs for helping her to heal.
“It’s very excellent but there’s not many programs out there,” she said. “BeLEAF is one of the few programs that offers services for free for anyone who has been sexually abused.”
However, Maria said she worries about the future of the program because there is always a concern about continued funding.