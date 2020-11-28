 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reports of child abuse down in Racine County and COVID-19 is likely to blame
0 comments
topical alert featured

Reports of child abuse down in Racine County and COVID-19 is likely to blame

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE COUNTY — Reports of child abuse, including sexual abuse, in Racine County are trending down this year, but that doesn’t mean that fewer instances of abuse have occurred. Officials believe it means that some cases just aren’t being reported and they think that the pandemic is a significant contributing factor.

“I think pretty obviously with the pandemic, kids aren’t being seen necessarily in normal places,” said Kerry Milkie, manager of the Youth and Family Division of Racine County Human Services. “They haven’t been to school since March. They maybe aren’t seeing family, they’re not maybe seeing a therapist or other providers. So I think a lot of that is because kids aren’t being seen by individuals that would be a mandatory reporter.”

The vast majority of Racine Unified School District students have been out of their school buildings since March 13. Those students have been learning virtually so far in the 2020-21 school year. Mandatory reporters of suspected child abuse include people such as school personnel, doctors and nurses, among many others.

In 2019, Child Protective Services investigated 798 reports of abuse or neglect in Racine County, according to Racine County Human Services. As of the end of October, 611 cases had been investigated or were set to be looked into in 2020, putting the county on track for about 65 fewer investigations this year.

CPS only investigates a fraction of abuse reports, as supervisors decide which ones are legitimate and worthy of investigation. In 2019, Racine County Human Services received 2,916 reports of child abuse or neglect. It’s on track to receive about 700 fewer than that this year.

Andrea Rittgers, Racine Unified Director of Student Services

Rittgers

Andrea Rittgers, director of student services at Racine Unified School District, has noticed the drop in reports of abuse to school staff since the start of the pandemic.

“We do have concerns about a child’s ability to report to the staff, particularly regarding our younger students,” Rittgers said. “They may not have the ability or capacity to report abuse or neglect or to leave a situation and go to a safe place.

“Although we cannot be face to face with our students right now, our RUSD teachers are continuing to make every effort to build strong relationships with their students and create safe and comfortable learning environments. Students have opportunities to schedule one-on-one time with their teachers or school support staff as well.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Racine Unified staff members have been trained in the expectations and legal requirements of mandated reporting early in this school year. Although RUSD said it could not share numbers, Rittgers said reporting is “substantially down” compared to previous years.

Earlier this year, Racine County Human Services worked with the Here to Help program, which helps connect families with services they need, and Family Service of Racine, a nonprofit mental health clinic, to reach out to families that workers had concerns about or that Racine Unified was unable to contact about distance learning or free food services during the shutdown.

“We were concerned about the sudden drop in referrals when everything shut down in March,” Milkie said.

Together, they ended up cold-calling about 300 families to check in on them and provide referrals to any services they might have needed.

“We’re hopeful that was helpful to them,” Milkie said.

Milkie encourages anyone who suspects child abuse and neglect in Racine County to call the 24-hour reporting number, 262-638-7720. Children can call the number to report abuse themselves or call the police.

END OF YEAR: Top 10 Most Read Crime Stories of 2019

Here are the 10 most read crime stories publishing online and in the print product of the Kenosha News in 2019. 

1 of 10

More inside

Lee Enterprises Midwest Editor Marc Chase: Sex offenses are something our society just can't ignore. Page A11.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Caitlin Sievers covers education in Racine County with a primary focus on Racine Unified School District. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Racine loses 'a North Star:' Former interim mayor, School Board member, union leader Dennis Wiser dies at age 70
Local News

Racine loses 'a North Star:' Former interim mayor, School Board member, union leader Dennis Wiser dies at age 70

Dennis Wiser wore many hats in his 70 years. He was a City of Racine alderman from 2010-2018 and became the first person to serve three consecutive terms as Racine City Council president in at least 70 years. Then from July 2017 to November 2017 he served as interim after John Dickert stepped down, and before Cory Mason was elected and sworn in. He served on the Racine Unified School Board for 12 years, from 2008 to 2020. Wiser was a retired math teacher who had also previously served as the executive director of the Racine Education Association, the Racine teachers’ union.

On Wednesday, he died unexpectedly.

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Local Health Workers and COVID-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News