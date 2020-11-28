Reports of child abuse down in Racine County and COVID-19 is likely to blame

RACINE COUNTY — Reports of child abuse, including sexual abuse, in Racine County are trending down this year, but that doesn’t mean that fewer instances of abuse have occurred. Officials believe it means that some cases just aren’t being reported and they think that the pandemic is a significant contributing factor.
“I think pretty obviously with the pandemic, kids aren’t being seen necessarily in normal places,” said Kerry Milkie, manager of the Youth and Family Division of Racine County Human Services. “They haven’t been to school since March. They maybe aren’t seeing family, they’re not maybe seeing a therapist or other providers. So I think a lot of that is because kids aren’t being seen by individuals that would be a mandatory reporter.”
The vast majority of Racine Unified School District students have been out of their school buildings since March 13. Those students have been learning virtually so far in the 2020-21 school year. Mandatory reporters of suspected child abuse include people such as school personnel, doctors and nurses, among many others.
In 2019, Child Protective Services investigated 798 reports of abuse or neglect in Racine County, according to Racine County Human Services. As of the end of October, 611 cases had been investigated or were set to be looked into in 2020, putting the county on track for about 65 fewer investigations this year.
CPS only investigates a fraction of abuse reports, as supervisors decide which ones are legitimate and worthy of investigation. In 2019, Racine County Human Services received 2,916 reports of child abuse or neglect. It’s on track to receive about 700 fewer than that this year.
Andrea Rittgers, director of student services at Racine Unified School District, has noticed the drop in reports of abuse to school staff since the start of the pandemic.
“We do have concerns about a child’s ability to report to the staff, particularly regarding our younger students,” Rittgers said. “They may not have the ability or capacity to report abuse or neglect or to leave a situation and go to a safe place.
“Although we cannot be face to face with our students right now, our RUSD teachers are continuing to make every effort to build strong relationships with their students and create safe and comfortable learning environments. Students have opportunities to schedule one-on-one time with their teachers or school support staff as well.”
Racine Unified staff members have been trained in the expectations and legal requirements of mandated reporting early in this school year. Although RUSD said it could not share numbers, Rittgers said reporting is “substantially down” compared to previous years.
Earlier this year, Racine County Human Services worked with the Here to Help program, which helps connect families with services they need, and Family Service of Racine, a nonprofit mental health clinic, to reach out to families that workers had concerns about or that Racine Unified was unable to contact about distance learning or free food services during the shutdown.
“We were concerned about the sudden drop in referrals when everything shut down in March,” Milkie said.
Together, they ended up cold-calling about 300 families to check in on them and provide referrals to any services they might have needed.
“We’re hopeful that was helpful to them,” Milkie said.
Milkie encourages anyone who suspects child abuse and neglect in Racine County to call the 24-hour reporting number, 262-638-7720. Children can call the number to report abuse themselves or call the police.
