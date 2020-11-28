Reports of child abuse down in Racine County and COVID-19 is likely to blame

CPS only investigates a fraction of abuse reports, as supervisors decide which ones are legitimate and worthy of investigation. In 2019, Racine County Human Services received 2,916 reports of child abuse or neglect. It’s on track to receive about 700 fewer than that this year.

Andrea Rittgers, director of student services at Racine Unified School District, has noticed the drop in reports of abuse to school staff since the start of the pandemic.

“We do have concerns about a child’s ability to report to the staff, particularly regarding our younger students,” Rittgers said. “They may not have the ability or capacity to report abuse or neglect or to leave a situation and go to a safe place.

“Although we cannot be face to face with our students right now, our RUSD teachers are continuing to make every effort to build strong relationships with their students and create safe and comfortable learning environments. Students have opportunities to schedule one-on-one time with their teachers or school support staff as well.”

Racine Unified staff members have been trained in the expectations and legal requirements of mandated reporting early in this school year. Although RUSD said it could not share numbers, Rittgers said reporting is “substantially down” compared to previous years.