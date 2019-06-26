CALEDONIA — Caledonia police and fire units were dispatched at 6:36 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a 54-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the head and arm.
Dispatchers reported that the shooting was an accident.
It occurred at Racine County Line Rifle Club, 8922 Rifle Range Road, which was closed after the incident. The range is located east of Douglas Avenue, north of Seven Mile Road and south of the We Energies power plant.
The Caledonia Fire Department called Flight for Life but asked the helicopter to meet paramedics at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
Caledonia Police units left the scene at about 8 p.m.