{{featured_button_text}}
Racine County Line Rifle Club

The Racine County Line Rifle Club was closed Wednesday evening after a 54-year-old man was reportedly accidentally shot in the head and arm. Flight for Life helicopter was called.

 CHRISTINA LIEFFRING christina.lieffring@lee.net

CALEDONIA — Caledonia police and fire units were dispatched at 6:36 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a 54-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the head and arm.

Dispatchers reported that the shooting was an accident.

It occurred at Racine County Line Rifle Club, 8922 Rifle Range Road, which was closed after the incident. The range is located east of Douglas Avenue, north of Seven Mile Road and south of the We Energies power plant.

The Caledonia Fire Department called Flight for Life but asked the helicopter to meet paramedics at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

Caledonia Police units left the scene at about 8 p.m.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.