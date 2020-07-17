Reports: Aaron Rodgers, Danica Patrick split up

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It's over between the quarterback and the race-car driver.

The entertainment-news website E! News is reporting that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and retired racer Danica Patrick are "no longer together," which was confirmed by a representative of Patrick, the Green Bay Press-Gazette reported Thursday night.

Rumors of the split began to circulate when social media observers pointed out that Patrick had unfollowed Rodgers on Instagram.

Rodgers, 36, and Patrick, 38, confirmed in January 2018 that they were dating. They had been spotted together a month earlier at Chives Restaurant in Suamico, the Press-Gazette reported.

Patrick's last Instagram post of the two of them together was April 11 from a trip to Peru in March; they had made it out of the South American nation just before it shut down its borders to slow the coronavirus outbreak.

They had been quarantining at the $28 million Malibu mansion Variety reported Rodgers bought in November.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0