Report: Wisconsin air quality better, but not in Racine or in 5 other counties

MADISON — Most of Wisconsin has breathed cleaner air over the last several years, according to the American Lung Association. But, the group gave failing grades to six counties along Lake Michigan over smog pollution as part of its annual national report card on the state of air quality.

Overall, Wisconsin is seeing fewer days with high ozone levels. But, the report gave a failing grade to Racine, Kenosha, Manitowoc, Milwaukee, Ozaukee and Sheboygan counties for the highest number of days with poor air quality due to smog. That's down from eight counties in the group's 2018 air quality report. The areas that aren't experiencing any high ozone pollution include Ashland, Forest, La Crosse, Marathon, Taylor and Vilas counties.

Smog, or ozone pollution, typically occurs when air pollutants like nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds interact with heat and sunlight during the summer. Those pollutants generally stem from industry, power plant and vehicle emissions, Wisconsin Public Radio reported.

The scores are based on a rolling average of the number of days when ozone levels exceeded certain targets from 2017 to 2019. It did not include air quality readings during the pandemic.