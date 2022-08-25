Report: Regency Mall to be partially demolished

RACINE — The eastern portion of Regency Mall is soon to be demolished with city help so its owner can move forward with a plan for a new grocery store, 280 apartments and other redevelopments that could be valued at more than $71 million, the Milwaukee Business Journal reported Thursday.

Demolition/construction could begin as soon as next year.

History

Regency Mall’s amenities have been deteriorating for over a decade.

Gone are the days of teenage mallrats wandering from Aladdin’s Castle arcade to Orange Julius and back again.

More than half of the mall is vacant and parts of it have been walled off with its operators essentially accepting that there may never again be a market for more than 870,000 square feet of retail space in one building in a postindustrial city like Racine.

Hull Property Group, of Augusta, Georgia, bought the mall in 2016.

The mall opened in 1981 after almost a decade of discussions and planning.

Plans and history

The easternmost part of the building that is to be demolished is where Boston Store had been until it closed in 2018. Boston Store's closure came after two other anchor stores, Sears and J.C. Penney, shuttered in 2014. Dunham's Sports replaced Sears in December 2015 and still operates there today.

In 2019, after operating for about a decade, Burlington Coat Factory moved out of the mall, leaving two of the four anchor store spots vacant; one of the original anchor store locations has been subdivided into smaller parcels, leaving Dunham's as the only remaining true "anchor."

An unnamed big-box grocery supercenter store is currently in negotiations to be built in the new site, the Business Journal reported.

Racine City Administrator Paul Vornholt deferred questions regarding the plan to Hull Group, which did not reply to a request for comment by press time Thursday.

The city has long been endeavoring to bring new development to the area as the heyday of American malls has faded. A tax increment district was established surrounding the mall in 2017; that TID is due to expire in 2045.

A TID essentially allows developers to have their taxes offset when they rehabilitate and/or add value to a property, incentivizing development projects that may not otherwise get done without government-provided incentives. Typically, however, those incentives are only provided by the government if the developer reaches certain pre-agreed-upon goals.

There are more than 1,000 TIDs in Wisconsin, sparking criticism that all these government incentives may not be doing as much to facilitate development as they appear to be. Some of these projects, critics say, could perhaps be done without tax money, but developers say they need government help anyway in order to save their own private funds.

The League of Wisconsin Municipalities, a nonprofit association, touts TIDs as an effective way to both develop communities and protect taxpayers, since TIDs typically don't involve direct payouts to businesses.

"Growth occurs at a faster rate in TIDs," states an LWM report. "The total equalized value of all active TIDs increased by 6.42% from August 2014 to August 2015. In comparison, state equalized value as a whole increased in value by only 2.42%."

This story may be updated.