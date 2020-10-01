Report: Internal memo 'shows Trump officials were told to make comments sympathetic to Kyle Rittenhouse'

The statement about Rittenhouse taking "his rifle to the scene of the rioting" appears to contradict what Rittenhouse's attorneys have been saying, claiming the AR-15 Rittenhouse used was provided by a friend in Wisconsin and that the firearm never crossed state lines.

According to NBC News: "The document instructs officials, if they are asked about Rittenhouse, to say they are not going to comment on an ongoing investigation and to say that 'what I will say is that Rittenhouse, just like everyone else in America, is innocent until proven guilty and deserves a fair trial based on all the facts, not just the ones that support a certain narrative. This is why we try the accused in the court of law, not the star chamber of public opinion.'"

In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security did not deny the authenticity of the document, but declined to comment on what it referred to as "leaked" information.

Social media posts from Rittenhouse show he strongly backed police and that he had attended at least one rally for President Donald Trump.