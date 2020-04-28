Report: Biden accuser spoke to neighbor of alleged assault

Late last week, the Intercept unearthed a 1993 video clip that shows a woman Reade says was her mother calling into CNN's "Larry King Live." In the clip, an unnamed woman from San Luis Obispo, Calif., tells King that her daughter just left Washington, "after working for a prominent senator, and could not get through with her problems at all, and the only thing she could have done was go to the press, and she chose not to do it out of respect for him."

Last spring, eight women, including Reade, came forward with allegations that Biden made them feel uncomfortable with inappropriate displays of affection. Biden acknowledged the complaints and promised to be "more mindful about respecting personal space in the future."

The AP spoke with Reade about those complaints in April 2019. During that interview, Reade alleged that Biden rubbed her shoulders and neck and played with her hair, and that she was asked by another aide in Biden's Senate office to dress more conservatively and told "don't be so sexy." The AP declined to publish details of the interview at the time because reporters were unable to corroborate her allegations, and aspects of her story contradicted other reporting.

Reade came forward in March with the additional allegation of assault during a podcast interview with Katie Halper.

The Republican National Committee and other allies of President Donald Trump have been highlighting Reade's allegations against Biden, though the president has not raised them himself. Trump has faced numerous allegations of sexual assault, allegations he denies. He also apologized during the 2016 campaign for comments he made during an interview with Access Hollywood in which he bragged about using his celebrity to assault women.