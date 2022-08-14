Replace an old lake with a new park? Milwaukee suburb happy it made the change

WEST BEND — The dam is gone. The lake has drained. And the river is running wild.

Welcome to Riverside Park, a sprawling 70-acre recreation center that stands where a manmade lake once languished with deteriorated water quality and diminished public value.

More than 30 years ago — long before a similar dilemma surrounded Echo Lake in Burlington — West Bend city officials made a tough decision: They would remove their lake and build something new in its place.

It was not a change that was universally accepted in the 1980s, and it remains a sore spot for some West Bend residents today.

But patrons and visitors at Riverside Park applaud the results. With a restored Milwaukee River flowing down the center, the new park has been enhanced with a variety of amenities — some similar to what has been discussed in Burlington.

A trail system, soccer field, disc golf course, kayak launch, and pedestrian bridges now occupy rolling green parkland that was reclaimed from deep beneath the old lake. It is a process that has taken several years and more than $1 million.

Longtime resident Russ Pichler remembers watching the transformation and witnessing the emergence of Riverside Park. Pichler seldom used the lake, but he has fun once or twice a week riding his bicycle along the redeveloped riverfront.

“They did a fantastic job,” he said. “It’s just such an improvement.”

Across the street from the park, it is a different story for homeowner Monte Schmiege.

Schmiege recalls the scenic lakefront views that he once enjoyed living on Kilbourn Avenue, overlooking the old lake. Today, the outlook from his front yard is partly obscured by trees growing tall and thick in Riverside Park.

Schmiege acknowledges that the park turned out nice, with its hiking trails and other features. But given the choice, he would prefer to go back to his lakefront property.

“Oh, well,” he said. “You can’t have both.”

In many ways, the situation that confronted West Bend in the 1980s was similar to what Burlington faces today. With an aging dam at Echo Lake no longer up to state safety standards, Burlington officials must either invest in costly improvements or remove the dam and restore the White River.

It is an emotional issue for many Burlington residents who have grown up with Echo Lake at the center of the community.

Just like Burlington, the story in West Bend begins in the 19th century with entrepreneurs starting a business in this Washington County community situated 30 minutes north of Milwaukee.

Moving to harness the energy of the Milwaukee River, businessmen in the 1840s built a dam on the river to power a mill, mostly for producing wool. Rebuilt in 1918, the dam created a 70-acre impoundment, or lake, called the Woolen Mills Pond.

The mill burned to the ground in 1947, and the city took ownership of the dam shortly thereafter. With the impoundment now serving only as a recreation spot, the dam structure deteriorated and water quality problems arose.

In 1981, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources gave West Bend officials an ultimatum: Repair the dam or remove it and allow the river to flow free again. The cost was estimated at $3.3 million to rebuild the dam, or $86,000 to take it down.

John Degnitz, who grew up in West Bend in the 1960s and ‘70s, remembers that the Woolen Mills Pond had become so polluted and degraded that many people were happy to see it removed.

About the only recreation Degnitz and his friends got from the lake was occasionally going there to throw rocks.

“You would’ve never swam in it,” he said. “It had a smell.”

Nevertheless, some lakeside residents and others in the community called for keeping the dam and salvaging the pond. The debate continued for many years.

A local newspaper, The West Bend News, published an editorial calling the old millpond’s value to the community “marginal.” If the city is going to spend $3.3 million, the newspaper stated, those wanting to save the lake should pay a special assessment to finance the project.

Mike Miller, who served on the West Bend City Council, ran for mayor on a platform of removing the dam and replacing the old lake with a natural area and public park.

Miller saw no good reason to spend so much money to maintain a community asset of so little value.

“It was pretty to look at,” he said of the lake. “But you couldn’t use it. It was just muck.”

Running against an opponent who advocated saving the Woolen Mills Pond, Miller won the 1987 mayoral election with a 55-percent majority. The following year, West Bend partnered with the state DNR and hired crews to remove the dam.

The dam was taken down in May 1988. Within a few weeks, the old lake had drained into the Milwaukee River, which resumed flowing west to east through the 70-acre site. As expected, the area initially was muddy and smelly.

Miller, who would remain mayor until 2005, recalls that the first couple of years were difficult, as patience wore thin for some people who were anxious to see the new riverfront cleaned up.

“I promised them we weren’t going to leave it like that,” he said. “I told them, ‘You’re going to love it.’ Thank God it came true.”

City crews first planted grass seed. Then they reinforced the new riverbanks. Soon, they began to introduce new amenities and attractions to Riverside Park.

While the lake had allowed room for only tennis courts, a playground and an indoor pavilion, the city now had enough additional acreage to offer soccer, disc golf, volleyball, and a path system called Riverwalk West Bend. Other features included pedestrian bridges, public-art sculptures, picnic spots and restored prairies.

A summer jazz festival took up residence in the park and enjoyed big crowds for several years.

Miller said the city got financial assistance from the state DNR, both during and after the dam removal. Records at the Washington County Historical Society indicate that the city spent more than $1 million over a period of 10 years transforming the property.

A report in the historical society archives describes the undertaking this way: “The area remained muddy and unusable for a few years. Then, a walk was installed and plants began to fill in the area. Today, the old millpond basin is a beautiful and natural hiking area.”

West Bend city officials currently budget $1.5 million a year for parks, including $1.1 million for maintenance of Riverside Park and some 40 other properties. Officials could not offer a breakdown of maintenance costs.

Riverside Park has become one of the most popular recreation sites in the city of 32,000 people. Some residents do not even realize that the area was under water as recently as the 1980s.

Molly Quintero, who moved to West Bend a year ago, was unaware of the park’s history. She takes her two children to play in the park often, both in summer and winter time.

The kids especially enjoy being able to explore the riverfront.

“It’s really beautiful,” Quintero said.

Susan Payne grew up in West Bend and returns once or twice a year from her current home in St. Louis. During one recent visit, she and family members headed to Riverside Park for a round of disc golf.

Payne remembers the old Woolen Mills Pond, and she appreciates how the park has evolved since the dam and lake were removed.

“I’m just always amazed to see the improvements,” she said. “This is all very different.”

Near the spot where the dam stood on the eastern edge of the park, one relic of the past can be found: a clothing store that calls itself the Woolen Mills Store. The store opened in 1961 in a building that previously served as offices for mill employees.

Steve Winkler’s parents opened the store, and he took over in 1981. Winkler remembers when the lake reached up to the edge of the store. A flood once caused water to seep inside the building.

When he heard that city officials were considering removing the dam and draining the lake, Winkler applauded the move. Although the lake was scenic, the water quality was poor and could not support a healthy ecosystem, he said.

Since the lake was drained and the river was restored, Winkler has a good view of the river, and he enjoys seeing kayakers and fishing enthusiasts use it.

He does not miss the old lake at all. Pointing to the river, he said, “This is the way to go.”