Rep. Steil stresses importance of in-person instruction; advocates for more tests to understand child transmission

Stimulus and unemployment

Another topic discussed was stimulus and unemployment funding, including one constituent not receiving unemployment while furloughed and a business owner struggling to staff.

Harry Swanto III, who is a third generation owner of Muskego Health Care Center, said he is struggling to keep staff on his payroll when they can receive more from COVID-19 unemployment payments.

"My main concern is that if we're trying to keep them at home with these high levels of income — I've got people that went to college for four years that ain't making that kind of money," Swanto said.

The CARES Act, Steil said, was an imperfect attempt to make sure "nobody fell through the cracks" and that while unemployment would normally pay around $7.50 per hour, COVID-19 unemployment is paying around $22-$23 per hour.

An East Troy constituent named Kelly was having the opposite problem. While she was paid unemployment when she was first furloughed from her job in May, Kelly said she has not received payments for about seven weeks.