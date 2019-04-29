Try 3 months for $3

RACINE COUNTY — For those who were unable to physically go to one of U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wisconsin, town hall events earlier this year, there still is a chance to tell him what you think.

On Tuesday, April 30, Steil is planning to hold a "telephone town hall," during which constituents can call in with questions for the congressman.

The event is scheduled for 5 p.m. central time and those interested in calling in or listening to the conversation can call 855-408-1336.

Steil represents the 1st District ,which includes all of Racine and Kenosha counties, with the southern parts of Milwaukee and Waukesha counties, and parts of Walworth and Rock counties. 

