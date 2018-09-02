RACINE — With about five months left in House Speaker Paul Ryan’s tenure in office, U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wisconsin, has some thoughts on his relationship with Ryan.
Pocan, who has represented Wisconsin’s 2nd Congressional District since 2013, shared some of his thoughts and observations during a recent visit to Racine to campaign for fellow Democrat Randy Bryce. Bryce is running against Republican Bryan Steil in the race to replace Ryan, who opted not to seek-re-election after nearly 20 years of representing the 1st Congressional District.
Pocan said he had a good relationship with Ryan “until Donald Trump got elected.”
During the 2016 presidential election, Ryan would “stand up to Donald Trump,” Pocan said, But since Trump was elected president, Pocan believes that Ryan has not been as critical of the president.
“I got very disillusioned with Paul Ryan not standing up for a co-equal branch (the legislative) of government,” Pocan said. “And there’s been plenty of things not to silent about if you’re a co-equal branch of government.”
Ryan’s office did not respond to multiple requests for comment regarding this story.
Immigration
One of the areas Pocan said he felt most disappointed regarding Ryan has been on the topic of immigration.
In 2013, the U.S. Senate passed the Border Security, Economic Opportunity, and Immigration Modernization Act, with a 68-32 vote.
The bill was put together by a bipartisan group of senators, known as the “gang of eight.”
Wisconsin’s senators were split on the vote with Democrat Tammy Baldwin voting in favor of the measure and Republican Ron Johnson voting against it.
“It had a little bit of money for extra protections at the border, but it also had a pathway to citizenship for aspiring Americans,” Pocan said.
Then-House Speaker John Boehner did not bring the bill to a vote on the floor.
“(The Senate) was able to get it done in a bipartisan way,” Pocan said. “Under Republican House leadership, they didn’t even take it up for a vote. So we nothing to put up to get it to a conference committee.”
In 2015, when Ryan became speaker, Pocan thought there could be a vote on the bill.
“We’ve had no debate on it whatsoever,” Pocan said.
In July, Pocan introduced a bill called the Establishing a Humane Immigration Enforcement System Act, which would “establish a commission tasked with establishing a humane immigration system, terminate Immigration and Customs Enforcement and for other purposes.”
However, since its introduction, several House Democrats have said they will vote “no” on the bill.
In early August, the bill was referred to the Subcommittee on Immigration and Border Security, and is unlikely to be put up for a vote on the House floor any time in the near future.
“(The senate) was able to get it done in a bipartisan way. Under Republican House leadership, they didn’t even take it up for a vote. So we nothing to put up to get it to a conference committee.” U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wisconsin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.