RACINE — U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., has called out Republican candidate for Congress Bryan Steil and the Steil campaign over a recent commercial which he says is a “Washington-style attack ad.”
The commercial, paid for by the Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC associated with House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., features an inter-family political drama including James Bryce, the brother of Wisconsin 1st Congressional District Democratic candidate Randy Bryce, stating he will vote for Steil in November.
“This is exactly the Washington-style politics that people in Wisconsin absolutely hate,” Pocan said in a video posted to his personal Twitter account. “That somehow this type of ad is fair game.”
Bryce, Steil, and independent candidate Ken Yorgan are running to be the next 1st District representative. Ryan is retiring after being the district’s representative in Congress since January 1999.
The Steil campaign is not connected to the Congressional Leadership Fund and does not have input in the organization. The Steil campaign refused to comment on the commercial.
Pocan, who represents the Wisconsin 2nd District, has been campaigning for Bryce. He called on Steil to denounce the commercial “and demand that it be taken down.”
“Bryan Steil, you are the candidate, you claim you don’t have any interest in Washington-style politics,” Pocan said. “Well that’s exactly what that slimy ad was.”
The Steil campaign has played off of the pronunciation of Steil, like the word “style,” in commercials on TV and radio stating that Steil is going to “work to replace Washington-style politics with Wisconsin-style solutions” and “Bryan Steil doesn’t have any interest in Washington-style politics.”
Pocan added that if Steil does not denounce the ad, then “I guess you’re really just like every other swamp creature trying to make their way back to Washington.”
“But honestly, that just means you’re more Washington style than Bryan Steil,” Pocan said. “Please do the right thing.”
Mom’s response
The Bryces’ mother, Nancy, wrote a letter saying she is proud of both her sons and is used to seeing them get into disagreements. “Every mom is,” she said.
“I am disappointed and, frankly, disgusted that we are at a point where the Republican Party is so focused on sowing division in our families and communities, with such little regard for the truth,” Nancy Bryce wrote. “Shame on this ‘super pac’ for running these ads, shame on its leader Paul Ryan for funding them, and shame on people of good conscience who choose to sit idly by and watch this pain inflicted upon a family in the name of partisan politics.”
Nancy Bryce called for the ad to be taken off the air. As of Friday, it has not been taken off social media.
On Sept. 17, the Congressional Leadership Fund announced it reserved $1.5 million in ad space regarding the 1st District.
Alec Zimmerman, communications director for the Republican Party of Wisconsin, said Bryce does not represent Wisconsin values.
“Bryce’s nine arrests speak directly to his character, and his push for far-left policies that would leave Wisconsin in danger show just how extreme he really is. Pocan and Bryce may think their anti-law enforcement agenda to abolish ICE resonates well with the voters of liberal Madison, but Wisconsin families know just how unsafe their plans really are,” Zimmerman said in an emailed statement, referring to Bryce’s run-ins with the law, both for charges as serious as operating while intoxicated to incidents of civil disobedience done to show support for causes such as immigration reform.
