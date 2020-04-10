You are the owner of this article.
Rep. Neubauer calls for the remainder of Wisconsin's 2020 elections to be mail-in only
RACINE — After more than 1 million people in Wisconsin voted by mail in the spring 2020 election, shattering the prior record, state Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, has called for the Legislature to expand Wisconsinites' ability to vote by mail.

Neubauer's support comes in the wake of reports across the state that an unknown number of absentee ballots were not delivered in time for Tuesday's election.

Five states already mail ballots to every registered voter, something that Racine Mayor Cory Mason wanted to happen a week before the election and something that Gov. Tony Evers called for less than 24 hours before polls were scheduled to open. Their requests were rejected by Republican leaders, who said the state did not have the infrastructure in place to do that safely.

Neubauer wants Wisconsin to focus on mail-in balloting only for the remainder of 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is critically important that we act to prevent another election like the one we saw on Tuesday,” Neubauer said in a Friday statement. “If we don’t act now, people will be faced with the impossible choice of risking their health or giving up their right to vote during this public health crisis. When something as fundamental as voting is on the line we can, and must, move quickly. It’s time to take up this Vote by Mail legislation in an urgent, bipartisan manner ... Moving to a Vote by Mail system for the rest of the year will provide voters with a safe way to cast their ballot and provide state and local officials time to plan and execute a safe and secure election."

Republican leaders, who control both the state Assembly and Senate, have called for a special session of the Legislature to begin Tuesday, April 14, to pass a coronavirus relief bill. Evers had called for action earlier, but Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, felt it would be better to wait until after Congress passed its relief bills.

