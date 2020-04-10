Rep. Neubauer calls for the remainder of Wisconsin's 2020 elections to be mail-in only

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE — After more than 1 million people in Wisconsin voted by mail in the spring 2020 election, shattering the prior record, state Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, has called for the Legislature to expand Wisconsinites' ability to vote by mail.

Neubauer's support comes in the wake of reports across the state that an unknown number of absentee ballots were not delivered in time for Tuesday's election.

Five states already mail ballots to every registered voter, something that Racine Mayor Cory Mason wanted to happen a week before the election and something that Gov. Tony Evers called for less than 24 hours before polls were scheduled to open. Their requests were rejected by Republican leaders, who said the state did not have the infrastructure in place to do that safely.

Neubauer wants Wisconsin to focus on mail-in balloting only for the remainder of 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.