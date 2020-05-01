Rents due: What to know if you cannot pay

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE COUNTY — For many, rent is due on the first. But many may not be able to pay if they recently lost a job.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has approved an emergency rule to prohibit late fees or penalties for missed or late rent payments during the COVID-19 health crisis.

"Due to the rapidly changing economic landscape, many people have also had to navigate job losses, furloughs and layoffs," DATCP said in a press release. "As a result, their incomes are lower or gone altogether, making it extremely difficult to pay their rent in a timely manner during this public health emergency."

The emergency rule prevents landlords from charging late fees or penalties for missed or late rent payments during the public health emergency and for 90 days afterward. DATCP will hold a public hearing and comment period on this emergency rule via teleconference on May 21.

Gov. Tony Evers also issued an emergency order that created a moratorium against evictions and foreclosures throughout Wisconsin. But renters who don’t pay now could end up facing eviction this summer, once the emergency orders are lifted.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.