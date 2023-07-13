For Mary Leigh Sturino, directing and choreographing the Broadway musical “Rent” is a no-brainer.

“I’ve been a ‘Rent-Head’ since I was a kid,” she said, “and I’ve known the entire soundtrack since I was 11.” (The show is R-rated for language and adult material, but Sturino says her parents explained to her that “it’s a show, not how you talk in real life.”)

The musical, which debuted more than 25 years ago, was groundbreaking in that it depicts a group of young artists and musicians in late 1980s Manhattan who are dealing with drug abuse, the HIV/AIDS epidemic, social tension and political unrest — all while trying to earn a living and keep their dreams alive.

The show continues to be performed around the world and makes its Racine Theatre Guild debut on Friday.

“The themes of this show are universal,” Sturino said. “It focuses on hope, love, acceptance and redemption. It’s such a compelling story with characters people come to care about. That’s why it’s still popular.”

Sturino, who is “honored and nervous” to direct “Rent,” was thrilled when more than 100 people auditioned for the show.

“We had so many great, talented people try out that I expanded the cast to 20,” she said. “It’s a really wonderful and really diverse cast.”

The Theatre Guild is partnering with the LGBT Center of Southeast Wisconsin for this production.

Grew up in theater

Sturino, who grew up in Racine, has a degree in musical theater, with a minor in dance, from Viterbo University in La Crosse.

It’s no surprise she’s involved in theater. “It’s in my blood,” she said.

Both her parents are theater professionals — her mother, Judith Tucker, was a theater professor at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, and her father, Michael Snider, worked for decades in theater at community groups and schools.

“I lived in New York for five years and was in the national tour of ‘A Chorus Line,’” Sturino said.

She now lives in Burlington and keeps busy with area theater groups.

Talking Tuesday afternoon in the Theatre Guild lobby before a rehearsal, Sturino sounded ready to go.

“If we had an audience come in tonight and watch us rehearse, I wouldn’t be embarrassed,” she said. “We’re just fine-tuning a few things on stage. But the cast is ready.”

‘Great message’

That sentiment is echoed by two cast members: Shawn Holmes, who is playing Tom Collins, and Jesus Hernandez, playing Angel Dumott Schunard.

This is Holmes’ third time performing in “Rent,” and he always plays Collins.

The character is a professor who has AIDS and dreams of opening a restaurant in Santa Fe.

When he’s not on a stage, Holmes is a nurse who loves community theater — and this role in particular.

“Tom loves people and loves hard,” he said of his character. “He’s not afraid to show his heart.”

On stage, Holmes is paired with Hernandez, who plays Tom’s love interest, Angel, a young drag queen.

“This is my first time in ‘Rent,’” Hernandez said. “I love working on a show because it gives you the chance to connect to a lot of different people. This show, in particular, has a message about finding hope in spite of fear. It’s a great message.”

Holmes — who jokes that the show’s hit song “Seasons of Love” was played at every graduation ceremony he attended in recent years — loves the show’s message “about accepting people for who they are. You don’t have to agree with them, you just have to accept them.”

Community theater, he said, “is a nice outlet. You get to work with a different group of people on each project and tell that story. It’s a very accepting place, with no pressure.”

Hernandez is a student at UW-Milwaukee, where he’s working in a new program at the school: Versatile Voice.

“It really prepares performers for a well-rounded career,” he said. “You train in all sorts of genres — Broadway, opera, Latin, pop, gospel, classical. It really fits with what I like to do.”

Rock opera

“Rent” tells its story through song, not dialogue — another reason Sturino loves the show.

“It’s about 98 percent sung,” she said. “I love that it’s a rock opera with all sorts of music in it.”

Those different musical styles, including rock, rap and classic Broadway-style show tunes “work so well together,” Hernandez said. “This show was so ahead of its time with the way it’s so cohesive.”

The songs “are personalized to the characters,” Holmes said. “The writing feels natural, and the message is powerful.

“The final four words in the show are ‘no day but today.’ You really need to embrace that message and live your life.”